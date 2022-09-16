By: admin

Published September 16, 2022, in Sports

Support from the community for a school district is essential to its operation. That support is expressed in many ways. Recently, the Sanborn Central School District was the recipient of a generous donation from the Crane family, in memory of Doyle Crane, who was a former student of the Artesian School District. Larry Crane, on behalf of the Crane Family, expressed that Doyle had a great experience while attending school in Artesian, and would want students in the current district of Sanborn Central to have the same. The family decided that they would like to contribute a monetary amount towards the activity’s programs in the district. The idea was to have something that would be visible and helpful to all students in the district if possible.

After meeting with Activities Director Tim McCain and Superintendent Justin Siemsen, it was decided that new wall coverings in the gymnasium, with the Blackhawks Logo, would be a nice addition. The coverings are functional, protecting students during physical education class as well as during athletic contests, and also look very nice, showing school pride. Without the continued support of community members far and wide, it would not be possible to have a nice place for students to receive an education and have positive experiences with extracurricular activities.

A plaque expressing the district’s gratitude towards Doyle and the entire Crane family will be placed in the commons of the school to recognize this exciting addition to the gymnasium.

