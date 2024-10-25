New owners of Auto Body Clinic located in Huron

By:
Published October 25, 2024, in Area News, Woonsocket

HURON – Jen Block of Huron and Casey Beigh of Woonsocket are now the proud new owners of Auto Body Clinic located in Huron. Though they are new owners they are not new to the business. Block has been with Auto Body Clinic as the front office manager for eight years, and Beigh has been with the company for five years. 

Auto Body Clinic, located at 670 21st Street SW, has been serving Huron and surrounding communities for the past 11 years. Originally established by Jeremy Blom back in 2013, Auto Body Clinic offers collision services as well as accessories, windshields and calibration scans. 

Though there are changing roles and faces, you can still expect the same great customer service you have come to know and expect. 

Editor’s note: Block also has a connection to Woonsocket, as she is married to Ryan Block, grandson of the late Ambrose and Lodema Block of Woonsocket.

