Pheasants Forever Chapter to hold first annual banquet

By Justin Enfield

Published October 11, 2024, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

The Sanborn County Pheasants Forever Chapter is holding their first annual banquet Sunday, Oct. 20, at the Woonsocket Community Center, with doors and bar opening at 5:30 p.m., with a meal at 7 p.m. 

We previously held a similar event with a different organization, but by affiliating with Pheasants Forever, all the money raised stays with the local chapter, which means we, as a chapter, decide where the money goes for local conservation related projects and causes. This is no longer just a fundraising committee. We are a chapter that will be able to work with our two schools, 4-H, and FFA. As the chapter is just starting, we don’t want to commit to every want we have but certainly at the top of the list are a scholarship fund and habitat curriculum for the schools. We are open to new members, and if you have ideas on areas of need, those are welcomed. This is a community chapter looking to serve the community of Sanborn County in any aspect of conservation. Pheasants Forever chapters promote all wildlife and forms of conservation while working with landowners and producers showing that conservation is an important part of an operation’s economic vitality. I am very excited to have this opportunity come to our community. Youth involvement in the outdoors and education will be a large focus of the chapter.

The banquet will consist of games, raffles, and live and silent auctions. There will be many chances to win guns, wildlife prints, and other outdoor oriented items. There will be a youth only drawing for all youth in attendance. Two youth 20-gauge shotguns will be given away, one boy and one girl. Kids must be present with an adult at the time of the drawing to win. 

Any questions about the banquet or how to be a donor, please contact Justin Enfield at (605) 770-5026.

