Published September 16, 2022, in Headline News, Sports

KENNA OCHSNER proudly represents the Lady Blackhawks as a member of the Warbird Invitational All-Tournament Team.



The SCW varsity team competed in the Warbird Invitational in Wolsey on Saturday, Sept. 10. Their first game was against the Leola/Frederick Area Titans, and the Lady Blackhawks beat them in two sets. Their next round brought them up against the eventual tournament champions, the Wolsey-Wessington Warbirds. The Warbirds handed the Lady Blackhawks their only loss for the day with set scores of 10-25 and 15-25.

The final game of pool play brought the Lady Blackhawks up against the Crusaders of Sunshine Bible. SCW handled SBA easily in two sets with scores of 25-11 and 25-21.

In the third-place match, the Lady Blackhawks fought against the Langford Area Lions and brought home the third-place honors after defeating the Lions in two sets with scores of 25-17 and 25-20.

The Sanborn Central/Woonsocket ladies also played Corsica-Stickney in Corsica on Tuesday, Sept. 6. The Lady Blackhawks started strong and then struggled a bit, but they pulled out the win in five sets with scores of 25-21, 25-23, 19-25, 24-26 and 15-9.

On Thursday, Sept. 8, the Lady Blackhawks traveled to Parkston to take on the Parkston Trojans. They had a hard time finding their groove and suffered their fifth loss of the season with set scores of 20-25, 18-25 and 11-25.

Their next session on the court was against Wessington Springs in Woonsocket on Tuesday, Sept. 13. They have another home game in Forestburg on Saturday, Sept. 17 starting at 1 p.m. Following that, they have a game in Wolsey against the Warbirds on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

