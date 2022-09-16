By: admin

Published September 16, 2022, in 4-H, Area News, Around the County, Headline News

PICTURED IS Bailey Feistner and her rooster, who earned Grand Champion Poultry at the South Dakota State Fair.

The 2022 South Dakota State Fair is now behind us, and Sanborn County 4-Hers can breathe a sigh of relief as all their hard work has paid off. The successes received is so much more than the ribbons and awards listed below. It is reflected in their determination to do the very best and the knowledge gained in completing their projects. Sanborn County can be very proud of the 4-Hers who have represented us. Their hard work was evident to all.

This year, the amount of projects a 4-H member was allowed to exhibit varied within each project area. In animals, they could show three Beef (Breeding and Market), four Companion Animal, four Dairy Cattle, four Dairy Goats, four Meat Goats (Breeding and Market Meat), four Poultry, four Rabbit, four Sheep (Breeding and Market) and four Swine (Breeding and Market). For their static exhibits, they were allowed to show up to six display exhibits.

