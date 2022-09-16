Locals perform well at 2022 South Dakota State Fair

By Sherryl Rankin, SDSU Extension Office for Sanborn County

By:
Published September 16, 2022, in 4-H, Area News, Around the County, Headline News

PICTURED IS Bailey Feistner and her rooster, who earned Grand Champion Poultry at the South Dakota State Fair.

The 2022 South Dakota State Fair is now behind us, and Sanborn County 4-Hers can breathe a sigh of relief as all their hard work has paid off.  The successes received is so much more than the ribbons and awards listed below.  It is reflected in their determination to do the very best  and the knowledge gained in completing their projects.  Sanborn County can be very proud of the 4-Hers who have represented us.  Their hard work was evident to all.  

This year, the amount of projects a 4-H member was allowed to exhibit varied within each project area.  In animals, they could show three Beef (Breeding and Market), four Companion Animal, four Dairy Cattle, four Dairy Goats, four Meat Goats (Breeding and Market Meat), four Poultry, four Rabbit, four Sheep (Breeding and Market) and four Swine (Breeding and Market). For their static exhibits, they were allowed to show up to six display exhibits.

…See results and an additional photo in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    September 17, 2022, 8:55 am
    Mostly cloudy
    60°F
    real feel: 60°F
    humidity: 93%
    wind speed: 9 mph S
    wind gusts: 16 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    September 2022
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    August 28, 2022 August 29, 2022 August 30, 2022 August 31, 2022 September 1, 2022 September 2, 2022 September 3, 2022
    September 4, 2022 September 5, 2022 September 6, 2022 September 7, 2022 September 8, 2022 September 9, 2022 September 10, 2022
    September 11, 2022 September 12, 2022 September 13, 2022 September 14, 2022 September 15, 2022 September 16, 2022 September 17, 2022
    September 18, 2022 September 19, 2022 September 20, 2022 September 21, 2022 September 22, 2022 September 23, 2022 September 24, 2022
    September 25, 2022 September 26, 2022 September 27, 2022 September 28, 2022 September 29, 2022 September 30, 2022 October 1, 2022

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 