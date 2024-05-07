By: admin

PICTURED TO THE RIGHT: Rian Boschee invited people to join him in celebrating the groundbreaking of the first ever Woonsocket Community Garden on Wednesday, May 1; pictured, left to right, are: Carie and Levi Fry, Mayor Dick Reider, Jessi Bucholz, Rian Boschee and Pastor John Anderson.

On Wednesday, May 1, Rian Boschee broke ground for the Woonsocket Community Garden to officially allow community members to grow their own produce. Boschee spearheaded the drive to get the garden going and found help from Jessi Bucholz, who was also in attendance to get things started.

Boschee started the process a few months ago by promoting the idea in a post on his Facebook page, asking if there would be any interest in a community garden. When he determined that there would be enough interest to make a community garden successful, he approached some city officials to see if the city had any ground that could be used for said garden. When they brought up an area that would be good for it, Boschee then attended the next Woonsocket City Council meeting to get the use of the ground approved for the creation of a garden. City council members were on board, and things just started rolling from there.

Soon, a private Facebook page for people interested in the garden was created, and plots were advertised for rent all over town, social media and the newspaper. So far, there have been seven takers, but there are 15 total spots, so there are still some for the taking.

