Golfers enjoy a Scramble in the Sand

Pony Hills leaderboard remains the same

By:
Published July 26, 2024, in Area News, Headline News, Sports, Woonsocket

Once again, the leaderboard hasn’t changed going into, now, week 10. Arin Boschee and Casey Beigh still hold on to the top position with 123.5 points, while Tryce Slykhuis and Myles Cuka continue in a close second with 121.5 points. Jim VanDenHemel and Dan Hinker stay comfortably in third place with 119.5 points. 

This week’s low scratch round went to Tyler Krueger, hitting a 31, and the low round with handicap went to Brady Larson with a 26.

The Annual Scramble in the Sand Tournament was held at Pony Hills on Saturday, July 20 with 21 teams participating. Winners in the first flight were: first place – Arin and Aric Boschee, scoring a 58; second place – Mike Johnson and Stephen Davis with a 64; and third place – Brian and Jevon Goertz, shooting a 66. 

The second flight was for co-ed teams, and the winners were: first place – Rod and Tara Weber with a 62; second place – Andy and Shelby Johnson hitting a 71; and third place went to Garth and Sarah Swenson who hit a 72.

…See pictures of the winners in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

