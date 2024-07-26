By: admin

Published July 26, 2024, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

All locations of Dakotaland Federal Credit Union are celebrating Youth Month for the entire month of July. To make the month extra special, they celebrated Youth Week last week, July 15-19. The Woonsocket Branch kicked off the week on Monday with a visit from Professor Toto who brought an Absolute Science Mega Foam Blaster to the ball field for the kids to play in a pool of foamy bubbles. Professor Toto works for Absolute Science from Davenport, Iowa, and he does presentations about science for schools and libraries.

On Wednesday of the same week, Woonsocket Branch Manager Lisa Snedeker took money to the Woonsocket Community Pool and the kids went “diving for dollars.” On Thursday, the branch had a special treat day for all youth who came into their facility.

Throughout the entire week, the branch in Woonsocket gave different treats for any youth who made a deposit into their account. They also had packets for the kids to take home to learn more about money and finances. Also, for every deposit a child made, their name went into a drawing for a $100 Amazon gift card. Those deposits can be made all month through next Wednesday, July 31, for youth to get their names in the drawing along with treats. The winning name will be drawn after the celebration of Youth Month is over in July.

