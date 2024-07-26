Davis retires after 30 years with SDSU Extension

Published July 26, 2024, in Area News, Woonsocket

BROOKINGS, South Dakota State University Extension Crops Business Management Specialist Jack Davis is retiring after 30 years of serving South Dakota’s agricultural community. 

There will be a retirement open house for Davis from 3 to 4:30 p.m. CDT on Aug. 19 at the SDSU Extension Mitchell Regional Center. 

A native of rural Forestburg, Davis graduated from Woonsocket High School before attending SDSU for college. He graduated in 1982 with a bachelor’s degree in agriculture business. He returned to the family farm and raised corn, alfalfa and cattle until 1988 when he decided to pursue a graduate degree. 

In 1989, he graduated from the University of South Dakota in Vermillion with a master’s in business administration and information systems. Davis then taught accounting and economics at Dakota State University in Madison from 1989 to 1992, before working as a public accountant and a controller for a manufacturing business. 

In 1994, he joined SDSU Extension and was one of a handful of farm management agents who would help people with financial analysis and projections. He’s seen drastic changes in technology and its uses for agriculture over the last 30 years, and Davis has enjoyed helping others embrace those changes. 

…Read on and see a picture of Davis in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

