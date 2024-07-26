By: admin

Published July 26, 2024, in Area News, Forestburg

Does the Forestburg area have enough interest in preserving its unique history to work toward creating an Historical Society? Are there volunteers interested in working on and supporting such a project? Are the pioneer homesteader family histories along with the Ruskin Park story, the watermelon industry, and the various county school histories worth preserving in a local museum? Could the wonderful 500-page history of Sanborn County compiled and printed in the 1960s by Mrs. Alice Mitchell Brown and Sherman S. Judy be preserved and expanded in such an effort?

In early June, a group of individuals met to discuss and explore possible interest in creating a Forestburg Historical Society. It was decided that the 2024 Melon Festival on Aug. 17 might provide a time to collect community feedback. There will be at least one if not two trailers at the site of the festival that will house a display of historic documents, pictures and artifacts in the trailer(s). Contributions of historic articles or items to be exhibited on a one-day basis are welcome. If you would like to become involved in this effort, please contact Ron Brakke at rbrakke@brakkeconsulting.com or call Ron at 214-906-0750, Adam Alt at 605-770-8512 or altcustomfarms@yahoo.com, or Curt Talley at cltalley2011@gmail.com or at 605-996-7117.