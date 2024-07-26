4-H Public Presentation Contest held

Published July 26, 2024, in 4-H, Area News

Diversity is the best way to describe the wide range of topics covered at the 4-H Public Presentation Contest on July 16. Spectators present heard about cedar encroachment, tools, fire extinguishers and safety, dance, sunflower seeds, swine, growing flowers and many more things!  The Sanborn County 4-Hers impressed the audience and judges with their mixture of illustrated talks and demonstrations.  Judging the event this year were Carrie Howard and Candi Danek.  Ribbons were awarded to these deserving 4-Hers:

Purple – Hope Baysinger, Wool You Use My Fleece; Chris Burkel, How to Wash Katahdin Hair Sheep; Beau Enfield, Cedar Encroachment:  Effects on Habitat; Vada Enfield, Cedar Encroachment:  Effects on Grassland Production; Samuel Hansen, Old Tools vs. Modern Tools; Victoria Hoffman, How to Eat Healthy; Landon Hoffman, Fire Safety; Emerson Johnson, Just Dance; Kahle Johnson, Money Talks; Timothy Kelly, Easy Peel Hard Cooked Eggs; Brooklyn Larson and McKenzie Uecker, Home-Made Sunflower Seeds; Memphis and Teagen Moody, Fire Extinguishers; Scarlett Radke, Scarlett and Lucky; Summer Senska, Growing Flowers; Brody Uecker, Bike Safety; Cain Zoss, Swine Breeds; Delaney Zoss, Pig Care 101;

Blue – Lane Burkel, My Welding Experience; Ty Burkel, Poultry Showmanship; Anna Hunter, Why You Should Consider Quail; Henry Hunter, The Magic of Stop Motion Animation; Sophie Kelly, Heavy Duty Shopping or Gift Bag;

White – Paul Hansen, Collecting Matchbox Cars for Fun.

…See pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

