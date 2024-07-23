Six retire and eight welcomed at Town and Country Fire District

By Rick George

By:
Published July 23, 2024, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

The Town and Country Fire District of Woonsocket recently awarded retirement plaques to six of its members. These members gave a combined total of 160 years of service and dedication to our community. Their countless hours devoted to the fire department and public safety does not go unnoticed. 

Retirees include Trent “Budda” Foos, 44 years of service; Keith Ohlrogge, 40 years; Scott Alexander, 35 years; Eric Christensen, 21 years; Troy Walz, 10 years; and Kylie Forbes, 10 years.

While the fire department is disappointed to see them go, they are also excited to welcome eight new members to take their place. These new members have committed to take the state certified firefighter 1 and 2 class later this year. Once this class is completed, the department will once again be 100 percent certified to the firefighter 1 and 2 standard. So, if you see any of these public servants out on the street be sure to give them a big “Thank You” and show your appreciation.

…See pictures of the new and retiring firemen in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

