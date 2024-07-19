By: admin

Published July 19, 2024, in 4-H, Area News, Headline News

The South Dakota State 4-H Horse Show took place July 8-10 on the State Fairgrounds in Huron, and Sanborn County was represented well in the arena. The seven participants from Sanborn County 4-H are listed below with each of their awards and the events they participated in:

Senior Western Showmanship – Delaney Zoss, Purple;

Beginning Western Horsemanship – Henry Feistner, Blue;

Senior Western Horsemanship – Delaney Zoss, Blue;

Senior English Showmanship – Delaney Zoss, Purple and Fourth Place;

Senior Hunt Seat Equitation – Delaney Zoss, Blue;

Senior Equitation Over Fences – Delaney Zoss, Red;

Junior Reining – Emmitt Feistner, Purple and Fifth Place; Baylee Rostyne, Red;

Senior Reining – Delaney Zoss, Purple and Second Place;

Junior Ranch Riding – Emmitt Feistner, Red;

Senior Ranch Riding – Delaney Zoss, White;

Beginning Trail – Henry Feistner, White;

Junior Trail – Emmitt Feistner, Blue and Third Place;

Junior Barrel Racing – Baylee Rostyne, Purple and First Place; Riata Kobold, Red;

Senior Barrel Racing – Hope Baysinger, Blue; Hudson Fouberg, Blue; Delaney Zoss, Blue;

Junior Pole Bending – Baylee Rostyne, Purple and Second Place; Riata Kobold, Purple;

Senior Pole Bending – Delaney Zoss, Purple; Hudson Fouberg, White;

Senior Hippology – Delaney Zoss, Sixth Place; Hope Baysinger, 20th Place;

Senior Hippology Team – Fourth Place (Delaney Zoss, Hope Baysinger);

Senior Horse Judging – Delaney Zoss, Second Place; Hope Baysinger, 12th Place;

Senior Horse Judging Team – Second Place (Delaney Zoss, Hope Baysinger);

Senior Public Speaking – Delaney Zoss, Purple and First Place.

