Published July 26, 2024, in Sports

The Letcher Hawks Teeners 16U Legion baseball team played their final home game of the season on Thursday, July 18, against the Parkston Post 3298 16U team. Even though they scored first, the Hawks had a difficult time keeping up with Parkston throughout the rest of the game and lost with a final score 1-11, Parkston.

Letcher currently stands with a regular season record of 4-4, and they played their final game of the regular season in Canova on Monday, July 22. Those results will be in next week’s issue.

The Letcher Hawks will be hosting the 16U Region Tournament for the first time. The games are scheduled for Sunday, July 28, and Monday, July 29, in Letcher.

