Published May 3, 2024, in Headline News, Sports

On Wednesday, April 24, the junior high and junior varsity Blackhawk golfers traveled to Wessington Springs for their first meet of the season. With 10 young ladies competing in the junior high girls’ division, SCW’s Alli Westendorf earned fourth place, and Skylar Kluth finished in seventh.

There were 39 junior high boys playing in their division, and Cort Stevens brought home sixth place for the Blackhawks, while Rylan Eggleston earned eighth place. No other Blackhawks placed in the top 10 for junior high boys.

The JV girls had eight golfers competing in their division. Jalyn Grassel finished in second place out of the eight, and Miley Adams earned third place for the SCW Blackhawks.

A group of 30 boys competed in the junior varsity event, and the SCW boys performed well, earning seven of the top 10 places. Shiloh Senska came home with first place, while Sam Baruth captured third and Camden Rassel earned fourth. Evan Easton came in at seventh place, and Cole Wilson accomplished eighth place. Rylan Grassel and Parker Ettswold finished in ninth and tenth places, respectively.

It was the varsity team’s turn on Thursday, April 25, as they competed in a tournament at Wessington Springs, as well. With 17 girls competing, SCW placed two in the top 10. Jalyn Grassel finished in ninth place, and Tatiana Roberts came in 10th.

On the boys’ side of the meet, the highest finish for the Blackhawks came from Ethan Schmiedt earning 15th out of 34 boys.

According to Head Coach Armondo Rodriguez, “The season has started off slow due to the weather. The kids are really improving. We have only been to two varsity meets and one JH/JV meet. It has been a fun start to the season, and the kids are excited for some better weather to get out on the course.”

The next meet for the varsity is today (Thursday) at DeSmet, starting at 10 a.m., and the JH/JV will be in Miller on the same day. The 281 Conference meet for varsity/JV/JH had to be rescheduled to Friday, May 3, starting at 10 a.m. in Wessington Springs. The varsity then go to Huron for a James Valley Christian invite on Tuesday, May 7. If the weather doesn’t cause more problems, results will be in next week’s issue.

