By: admin

Published September 13, 2022, in Area News, Around the County, Headline News, Woonsocket

Area residents awoke on Saturday morning to news of a high-speed chase that had started in the dark hours of the early morning that day. The Huron Police Department had been in pursuit of a stolen vehicle and the chase brought them south to the rural Sanborn and Jerauld County line. According to the Jerauld County Sheriff’s Office, “The pursuit ended in a corn field in rural Jerauld County and a perimeter was setup. Officers located the vehicle and prepared to use Police Service Dog Mack [of Jerauld County Sheriff’s Department] to locate the suspects.” Once the officers announced they would be sending the dog in to search, a female from the car gave herself up prior to Mack being deployed to search. The vehicle was then cleared and towed.

Later, on Saturday, officers were called out to a rural Jerauld County home where it was reported that a male the homeowners did not know was seen on their property. The location was not far from the original location, so when officers arrived, a male was taken into custody. It was then determined that there was another male still at large. Jerauld County Deputy Sheriff Sheldon reported, “Due to the homeowners not knowing where the first male had come from, officers cleared the property in search of the last male. Police Service Dog Mack was deployed into the home to search for the other male suspect. No other suspects were located at this time.”

…Read on and see a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!