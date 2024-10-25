By: admin

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, October 15, at 9:00 a.m. with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Steve Larson, Paul Larson, Gary Blindauer, and Duane Peterson. Auditor Kami Moody was also present. Motion by Peterson, seconded by Blindauer, to approve the minutes from the October 1 meeting, as presented. Motion carried. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by Peterson to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried.

CITIZENS COMMENT

No public was in attendance for comment.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Peterson, to pay the following bills; motion carried:

First National Bank, Tax Liability $2,654.82

Accounts Management, Employee Garnishment $43.50

Department of Revenue, New Malt License $150.00

Quadient Finance USA INC., Postage $2,000.00

South Dakota Association of County Officials, Monthly Remittance $136.00

State Treasurer, Monthly Remittance $61,441.37

A-OX Welding, Supplies $113.52

Brian Baldwin, EMT Courses October ‘24 $150.00

Beadle County Sheriff, Jail Fees $1,675.00

Blue, Wheeler & Banks LLC, Court Appointed Attorney Fees $479.50

Brooks Oil Company, Supplies $985.50

Butler Equipment Co., Equipment $9,010.23

Central Electric Co-op, Utilities $243.69

CNH – Productivity Plus – Titian M, Rentals $472.95

CHS INC., Tank – Generator $207.22

D&L Tire Service, Supplies $93.00

Dakota Counseling/Stepping Stones, Quarterly Support $625.00

State of South Dakota, Blood Alcohol Test $80.00

Eternal Security Products LLC, Camera $381.59

Express Stop, Fuel $10.78

First Rate Excavate, Inc., Gravel Crushing $250,000.00

Jerauld County Auditor, Mileage and State Fair Camper Rental $1,084.33

KO’S Pro Service, Repairs $81.06

Menards, Supplies $171.70

Miner County Dispatch, 911 Services for 2024 $9,337.50

Office Peeps, Supplies $233.20

Premier Equipment, Supplies $62.07

Runnings Supply Company, Supplies $44.86

Safe Place of Eastern SD, Quarterly Remittance $675.15

Santel Communications, Utilities $1,197.44

South Dakota Association of County Commissioners, CLERP – Fourth Quarter $303.00

Stryker Sales, LLC, Supplies $322.30

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $169.68

Tech Solutions, Utilities $3,239.98

TrueNorth Steel, Supplies $22,039.05

Vern Eide Ford Lincoln Mercury, Ambulance Repairs $4,246.67

Waste Management, Utilities $432.39

Williams Musical & Office Equipment, Toner for Copier $541.00

Xcel Energy, Utilities $31.11

NANCY FRADET, ACRISURE INSURANCE

Nancy Fradet was present to discuss health insurance options for the county’s upcoming January renewal.

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall and Sheri Kogel, Highway Department, met with the board. All townships that requested fall weed spray have been completed.

With Brosz Engineering representative Jamie VanZee present, a motion by P. Larson, seconded by S. Larson, to sign the agreement for voluntary right-a-way donation, right-a-way certificate, and the utilities certificate for bridge 56-200-163 located south of Artesian on 414th Ave. Motion carried.

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to accept the propane bid from Brooks Oil. Motion carried. Bids were as follows: Brooks Oil: $1.15; Alpena Co-op: $1.25; Forestburg Elevator: $1.39; CHS: $1.35; Agtegra: $1.449.

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Peterson, to enter Weed Board. Motion carried. The Sanborn County Inspection Summary of Noxious Weeds report was reviewed. Ebersdorfer declared end of Weed Board.

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by S. Larson, to enter executive session at 10:32 a.m. for personnel matters. Motion carried. Ebersdorfer declared end of executive session at 10:45 a.m.

LISA NOLD, SD HEALTH POOL

Lisa Nold was present to offer health insurance options with the South Dakota health pool program.

TOM FRIDLEY AND JOSH STARZMAN

Fridley and Starzman were present to discuss options for a new sheriff rig. Prices, timelines, and current mileages were discussed. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by P. Larson to approve the purchase of a new sheriff vehicle.

OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE BOARD

The minutes from the Drainage Board meeting held on October 9th were presented, the minutes were reviewed and discussed, but tabled for further discussion regarding a crossing.

Motion by Peterson, seconded by S. Larson, to move the November 5th regularly scheduled meeting to Friday, November 8th, due to the General Election and the county election canvassing timeline. Motion carried.

Two notices for an Amended Certificate of Compliance and Permit Coverage, from the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources, was also presented to the board for review.

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Blindauer, to approve November 29th and December 24th as administrative leave days, declared by Governor Kristi Noem. Motion carried. The Sanborn County courthouse will be closed November 28th and 29th to observe Thanksgiving and December 24th and 25th to observe Christmas.

Motion by P. Larson, seconded by Peterson, to enter executive session at 1:06 p.m. for personnel matters. Motion carried. Ebersdorfer declared end of executive session at 1:20 p.m.

There being no further business before the board, motion by P. Larson, seconded by Peterson, to adjourn the meeting at 1:21 p.m. Motion carried.

The next regular scheduled meeting will be held on Friday, November 8, 2024.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County

