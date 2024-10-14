By: admin

Published November 1, 2024, in Public Notices

The regular meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m., Monday, October 14, 2024, with the following members present: Darin Kilcoin, Arin Boschee, Derek Foos, Brandon Goergen and Elliott Ohlrogge. Finance Officer Tara Weber was also present.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Foos, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.

Motion by Goergen, seconded by Ohlrogge, to approve the August Minutes. Motion carried.

Financial Statement was tabled.

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Foos, to approve the following bills:

Waste Management $7,312.14 Garbage

Vestis $266.58 Shop

Titan Machinery $168.02 Parks

One Call $32.48 Shop

Sherwin Williams $780.44 Shop

Santel Communications $547.59 Phone

Register of Deeds $211.00 Lots

Runnings $143.92 Shop

Public Health Lab $41.00 Water

WMCR Pool $2,285.04 Pool

Milbank Winwater $181.51 Water

Hawkins $40.00 Water

Express 2 $257.52 Shop

Dakota Feed & Grain $432.00 Parks

Doug’s Custom $700.91 Parks

Colonial Research $1,887.18 Sewer

Sanborn Weekly Journal $397.16 Publishing

Express Stop $319.32 Shop

Benders $864.00 Lift Stations

Sales Tax $434.47

Payroll Tax $3,385.72

Retirement $1,294.48

OLD BUSINESS

Motion by Rassel, seconded by Goergen, to approve the 2025 Budget. Motion carried.

NEW BUSINESS

The council discussed the streets. Motion by Rassel, seconded by Boschee to approve putting Magwater on North Dumont by the Elevator and also on E 6th Street. Motion carried.

Mayor Reider reported to the Council that the city received a letter a couple weeks ago that the City of Woonsocket was granted $40,000.00 from the Robert Peter Hansowitz Estate. The funds are to be allocated to the Depot.

Motion by Goergen, seconded by Ohlrogge to approve the transfer of the liquor license for Skeeters to the Community Center for the Pheasants Forever Banquet. Motion carried.

Mayor Reider reported that Jason Aalbers will be having surgery on October 15th.

Motion by Kilcoin, seconded by Rassel, to approve the transfer of Lot 7 in the Northview Addition to Sarah Senska. Motion carried.

With no further business to be discussed, motion by Rassel, seconded by Ohlrogge to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 8:00 p.m.

Richard Reider

Mayor

(SEAL):

Tara Weber

Finance Officer

Published once on October 31, 2024, at the total approximate cost of $29.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.