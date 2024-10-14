The regular meeting of the Woonsocket City Council was called to order by Mayor Richard Reider at 7:00 p.m., Monday, October 14, 2024, with the following members present: Darin Kilcoin, Arin Boschee, Derek Foos, Brandon Goergen and Elliott Ohlrogge. Finance Officer Tara Weber was also present.
Motion by Rassel, seconded by Foos, to approve the agenda. Motion carried.
Motion by Goergen, seconded by Ohlrogge, to approve the August Minutes. Motion carried.
Financial Statement was tabled.
Motion by Rassel, seconded by Foos, to approve the following bills:
Waste Management $7,312.14 Garbage
Vestis $266.58 Shop
Titan Machinery $168.02 Parks
One Call $32.48 Shop
Sherwin Williams $780.44 Shop
Santel Communications $547.59 Phone
Register of Deeds $211.00 Lots
Runnings $143.92 Shop
Public Health Lab $41.00 Water
WMCR Pool $2,285.04 Pool
Milbank Winwater $181.51 Water
Hawkins $40.00 Water
Express 2 $257.52 Shop
Dakota Feed & Grain $432.00 Parks
Doug’s Custom $700.91 Parks
Colonial Research $1,887.18 Sewer
Sanborn Weekly Journal $397.16 Publishing
Express Stop $319.32 Shop
Benders $864.00 Lift Stations
Sales Tax $434.47
Payroll Tax $3,385.72
Retirement $1,294.48
OLD BUSINESS
Motion by Rassel, seconded by Goergen, to approve the 2025 Budget. Motion carried.
NEW BUSINESS
The council discussed the streets. Motion by Rassel, seconded by Boschee to approve putting Magwater on North Dumont by the Elevator and also on E 6th Street. Motion carried.
Mayor Reider reported to the Council that the city received a letter a couple weeks ago that the City of Woonsocket was granted $40,000.00 from the Robert Peter Hansowitz Estate. The funds are to be allocated to the Depot.
Motion by Goergen, seconded by Ohlrogge to approve the transfer of the liquor license for Skeeters to the Community Center for the Pheasants Forever Banquet. Motion carried.
Mayor Reider reported that Jason Aalbers will be having surgery on October 15th.
Motion by Kilcoin, seconded by Rassel, to approve the transfer of Lot 7 in the Northview Addition to Sarah Senska. Motion carried.
With no further business to be discussed, motion by Rassel, seconded by Ohlrogge to adjourn the meeting. The meeting was adjourned at 8:00 p.m.
Richard Reider
Mayor
(SEAL):
Tara Weber
Finance Officer
Published once on October 31, 2024, at the total approximate cost of $29.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.
