By: admin

Published November 1, 2024, in Public Notices

The Woonsocket Board of Education met in regular session on October 13th, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. in the Boardroom of the Woonsocket School. Members attending were Jason White, Lisa Snedeker, Becca Grassel, Todd Olinger, and Rikki Ohlrogge. Others attending were Superintendent Rod Weber, Sarah Jensen, Jason Bruce, Brooke King, Armondo Rodriguez, and Sarah Swenson. Visitors attending were Holly Nagel with Associated School Boards of South Dakota (via Zoom) and Mark Simonds with Hegg Insurance. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited, and the meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m.

On a motion by Rikki Ohlrogge, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved the meeting agenda. Motion carried.

The minutes of the regular board meeting held on September 9, 2024, and special meeting on September 24, 2024, were approved as presented on a motion by Becca Grassel, seconded by Lisa Snedeker. Motion carried.

On a motion by Becca Grassel, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge, the Board approved the claims presented and the September 2024 financial report as follows. Motion carried.

GENERAL FUND, Beginning balance: $917,921.56; Add receipts: Taxes $3,672.36; Interest $5,038.93; Admissions $4,224.00; Other local $107.35; State $133,958.72; Federal $4,156.00; Total to be accounted for: $1,069,078.92; less disbursements $220,285.92; Cash balance: $848,793.00; less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; plus accounts receivable $16,324.00; Fund balance: $865,117.00.

CAPITAL OUTLAY, Beginning balance: $2,528,603.76; Add receipts: Taxes $2,331.12; Interest $3,076.81; Federal $0.00. Total to be accounted for: $2,534,011.69; less disbursements $412,811.29; Cash balance: $2,121,200.40; less accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $2,121,200.40.

SPECIAL EDUCATION, Beginning balance: $560,234.40; Add receipts: Taxes $1,430.27; Other local $0.00; State $0.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $467,556.82; less disbursements $40,107.85; Cash balance: $467,556.82; Less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; plus accounts receivable $14,123.00; Fund balance: $481,679.82.

FOOD SERVICE, Beginning balance: $53,256.45; Add receipts: Interest $62.44; Adult receipts $0.00; Pupil receipts $10,725.09; Other local $0.00; State $0.00; Federal reimbursement $2,872.68; Total to be accounted for: $66,916.66; less disbursements $23,920.47; Cash balance: $42,996.19; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00: Fund balance: $42,996.19.

ENTERPRISE FUND #53, Beginning balance: $34,297.27; Add receipts: Pupil Receipts $11,530.97; Other local $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $45,828.24; less disbursements $30,101.67; Cash balance: $15,726.57; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $15,726.57.

TRUST AND AGENCY, Beginning balance: $27,899.28; Add receipts: Interest $36.05; Pupil activities $4,943.00; Other local $488.00; Total to be accounted for: $33,366.33; less disbursements $1,355.22; Fund balance: $32,011.11.

Salaries and benefits for the month of September 2024 were as follows:

General Fund: $163,666.51

Special Education: $38,804.23

Food Service: $9,554.82

Enterprise #53: $26,237.48

GENERAL FUND

A-OX WELDING, SHOP SUPPLIES $294.82

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, ELEMENTARY SUPPLIES $519.29

ARROWWOOD, LODGING – BUSINESS MANAGER FALL CONFERENCE $114.32

AT&T, CELL PHONE $86.51

AVON SCHOOL DISTRICT 4-1, REGION 3 PRINCIPAL GROUP DUES 2024-2025 $75.00

BAKER’S DESIGN, FLOWERS – CORONATION $129.50

BOSCHEE, RIAN, TILLING $125.00

BROOKLYN PUBLISHERS LLC, ORAL INTERP SCRIPTS $258.50

CHS, PROPANE – PREK BUILDING $70.00

CHURCHILL, MANOLIS, FREEMEN, KLUDT, SHELTON & BURNS LLP, CONTRIBUTION TO CONFERENCE FEE $160.00

CITY OF WOONSOCKET, WATER SERVICE $109.96

CORE EDUCATIONAL COOPERATIVE ONLINE, COURSES (9) $1,955.00

DB ELECTRIC, RECEPTACLE – SELL LAMPS – OUTSIDE LIGHTS $976.72

DIAL CORPORATION, MEMBERSHIP DUES 2024-25 $100.00

DLD TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION, K-12 SITE LICENSE – WEB FILTERING $3,164.00

ELITE SPORTWEAR LP, FOOTBALL CHEER UNIFORM SHELL – CUSTOM DESIGN $417.50

EXPRESS STOP, GAS $1,157.19

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA, DISPLAY CASES – SUPPLIES $331.15

FOREMAN SALES & SERVICE INC., BUS MAINTENANCE/INSPECTION – 2008 COLLINS $4,863.14

G&R CONTROLS, SERVICE CALL – RESTORE DATABASE $225.00

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS INC., AUTOGRAPH BASKETBALL (3) $116.63

HEGG INSURANCE, INSURANCE PREMIUMS $66,143.82

HILLYARD, CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES $395.25

IMAGINE LEARNING, INC., SITE LICENSE $920.00

[IMPREST FUND:

ANDERSON, CARISSA, VOLLEYBALL OFFICIAL AND RIDE TIME $114.04

ARLINGTON ORAL INTERP CLUB, ORAL INTERP MEET $64.00

CALMUS, LYNNE, VOLLEYBALL OFFICIAL AND MILEAGE $151.09

DELL RAPIDS SCHOOL, CROSS COUNTRY MEET FEE $125.00

MOUNT VERNON SCHOOL, CROSS COUNTRY MEET FEE $50.00

NIHART, TIM, VOLLEYBALL OFFICIAL AND MILEAGE $132.75

NORTHERN STATE UNIVERSITY, CHORAL LEADERSHIP WORKSHOP $48.00

REDFIELD SCHOOL, CROSS COUNTRY MEET FEE $50.00

RUSSELL-MANKE, ANNIKA, VOLLEYBALL OFFICIAL AND MILEAGE $144.54

TOTAL IMPREST CLAIMS, VOLLEYBALL – CROSS COUNTRY – CHORAL – BOOK FAIR: $879.42]

J.W PEPPER & SON INC., VOCAL MUSIC $25.00

K&D BUSING INC., CONTRACTED BUSING $18,729.40

KO’S PRO SERVICE, KEYS – BOLTS – TAIL LIGHT REPAIR $61.95

KROHMER PLUMBING, REPAIR AND MAINTENANCE $958.99

LEHR, DAVE, TECH SERVICE FEE $175.00

LITERACY RESOURCES, LLC, PHONICS CURRICULUM $192.24

MENARDS, CLEANER $7.99

NORTHWESTERN ENERGY, ELECTRIC SERVICES $4,236.33

PETTY CASH, POSTAGE – CAR WASH EXPENSE $29.90

PLATTE-GEDDES SCHOOL DISTRICT, PERKINS GRANT FISCAL AGENT FEE $200.00

RAMKOTA, LODGING – ACTIVITIES DIRECTOR CONFERENCE $126.00

RENAISSANCE LEARNING INC., COMPREHENSIVE READING COURSE (2) $1,200.00

RUNNINGS SUPPLY, INC., GRASS SEED – AIR FILTERS $193.57

SANBORN WEEKLY JOURNAL, PUBLICATIONS – RENEWALS $220.82

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/INTERNET SERVICES $172.14

SCHLICHT, SHELLEY, REIMBURSE – GAS CROSS COUNTRY MEET $20.00

SCHOLASTIC, ELEMENTARY PERIODICALS $744.82

SPORTBOARDZ, RECORD UPDATES $126.25

TEACHER INNOVATIONS, PLANBOOK LICENSE FEE $450.00

TEACHER SYNERGY, LLC, ELEMENTARY CURRICULUM $154.00

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF WI-MN, GARBAGE SERVICE $426.10

WILLIAMS MUSIC & OFFICE REPAIR, PIANO TUNING $120.00

WOONY FOODS, FOOD – SUPPLIES $78.20

Fund Total: $112,236.42

CAPITAL OUTLAY

A&B BUSINESS EQUIPMENT, COPIER LEASE $1,083.54

AMKOTA, MATERIALS – DAYCARE BUILDING ADDITION $10,220.53

APPTEGY, SCHOOL WEBSITE/MESSAGING $5,985.00

C. EAGLE CONSTRUCTION, LLC, CTE ADDITION – PAY REQUEST #8 $219,728.62

DOUBLE D BODY SHOP, REPLACE WINDSHIELD – BLACK TRANSIT VAN $1,382.00

INNOVATIVE LEARNING CONCEPTS, ELEMENTARY TABLES $2,805.00

JAMES VALLEY NURSERY, FOOTBALL FIELD MAINTENANCE – LHC STEP 4 $767.05

KOCH-HAZARD ARCHITECTS, CTE ADDITION – ARCHITECT FEES $2,028.33

Fund Total: $244,000.07

SPECIAL EDUCATION

AVERA ST. LUKES, CLIENT SERVICES $597.06

PARENT/GUARDIAN, GUARDIAN TRAVEL $282.96

Fund Total: $880.02

ENTERPRISE FUND #53

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, BIRTH TO 4-PRE-K SUPPLIES $110.39

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY, MILK $93.63

PERFORMANCE FOODSERVICE, FOOD $1,114.14

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/INTERNET SERVICES $47.14

SMART HORIZONS, CHILD DEVELOPMENT TRAINING $749.00

WHITE, BOBBI, CPR TRAINING $30.00

WOONY FOODS, FOOD – SUPPLIES $337.48

Fund Total: $2,481.78

Checking Account Total: $359,598.29

FOOD SERVICE

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, FATIGUE MAT $119.95

BIMBO BAKERIES USA, FOOD $1,052.42

BUHLS DRY CLEANING, LAUNDRY SERVICE $35.30

DEHAAI’S PROCESSING LLC, BEEF PROCESSING $2,955.10

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY, FOOD $1,052.42

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA, FOOD $529.51

KROHMER PLUMBING, REPAIR AND MAINTENANCE $233.67

LARSON, JOSH, MELONS $30.00

PERFORMANCE FOODSERVICE, FOOD $9,636.29

SPRINGS FOOD MARKET, FOOD – Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program $2,219.76

WATER WALKERS INC. DBA HEALTH-E PRO, MENU PLANNING SOFTWARE $2,985.00

WOONY FOODS, FOOD $53.25

Fund Total: $20,902.67

Checking Account Total: $20,902.67

CUSTODIAL ACCOUNTS

WOONY FOODS, FOOD – SUPPLIES $80.57

WORLD’S FINEST CHOCOLATE, INC., JUNIORS CHOCOLATE BAR FUNDRAISER $3,310.26

Fund Total: $3,390.83

Checking Account Total: $3,390.83

Presentations for property and liability insurance were made by Associated School Boards of South Dakota and Hegg Insurance.

Sarah Swenson gave the financial report.

Mr. Weber updated that staff attended a professional development session on Friday. Mr. Weber updated that he completed the districts PRF (Personnel Record Form), as per state requirements. Mr. Weber updated the board that Foreman reached out to see if the school was still in need of a minibus. They will have a minibus for $98,000 available in December. Mr. Weber is going to follow-up with Foreman to see if a minibus will still be available for next fiscal year. Mr. Weber updated that construction for the new CTE Building is on schedule, with hopes to move in after Christmas.

Mrs. Jensen updated that the school had a few new student enrollments. Mrs. Jensen updated that they started back up with Flight School (reading in small groups, like they did last year). They will also be starting activities to work on physio and neuro development with the elementary students. The K-6 grade students went to the pumpkin patch so each student could pick a pumpkin. Mrs. Jensen updated that the sixth grade class will be putting on a Fall Festival in the gym on October 31st. The sixth grade class will also be helping with the Veteran’s Day program which will be held on November 11th. The elementary is planning a Family Night to be held on November 19th.

Mr. Bruce updated that the lunch program is going very well. Mr. Bruce also updated that there have been some maintenance issues with one of the buses. Mr. Bruce also updated that the Woonsocket Volunteer Fire Department came to the school and taught the freshmen how to use a fire extinguisher.

Mrs. King updated that she has three new 504 students and will have six students who will be due for testing. Mr. Rodriguez updated that there will be more regulations for the upcoming Esports season.

Mr. Rodriguez updated that they are working on compiling data and testing for fall assessments. He also updated that attendance so far is at 97 percent, which is an improvement from last year. Mr. Rodriguez updated that the HAWKS committee has started the Impossible Shot and Student of the Month for the year. The first theme was Caring.

On a motion by Becca Grassel, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved a school resolution to oppose IM28 in its current form. The potential loss of over $600 million in tax revenue would put essential school services and programs at risk without a clear plan for replacing these funds. Motion carried, with four yes and one no.

On a motion made by Rikki Ohlrogge, with a second by Becca Grassel, the Board approved an operating transfer of $50,000 from General Fund to Fund 53. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Becca Grassel, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge, to approve Trust & Agency account, Boys Letterman (Coach Rod Weber Account) be renamed Football (Coach Michael Schmitz Account) along with the balance of $134.76. Motion carried.

On a motion by Becca Grassel, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, the Board approved activity bus driver to Sanborn Central for practices at $22.50 a trip (excluding when coaches are driving).

Motion was made by Becca Grassel seconded by Lisa Snedeker to approve an executive session for personnel reasons SDCL1-25-2(1) – out at 9:15 p.m. – in at 9:43 p.m. Motion carried.

With no further business to come before the Board, the October 13, 2024, regular school board meeting was adjourned at 9:44 p.m. on a motion by Becca Grassel with a second by Rikki Ohlrogge. Motion carried.

JASON WHITE

Chair

SARAH SWENSON

Business Manager

Published once on October 31, 2024, at the total approximate cost of $144.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.