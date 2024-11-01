By: admin

The School Board of Sanborn Central School District 55-5 met in regular session on Monday, October 14, 2024, at 7:04 p.m. in the Sanborn Central library with the following present: Curtis Adams, Peggy Hinker, Mark Goral, Emma Klaas, and Gary Spelbring Jr. Others present were Superintendent Corey Flatten, Elementary/Middle School Principal Connie Vermeulen and Business Manager Gayle Bechen.

The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Visitors to Board Meeting: Representatives of the SCEA: Logan Gassman and Kayla Olson-VanWinkle.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Hinker, all aye, to approve the agenda as printed.

Motion by Hinker, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the minutes of the regular board meeting September 9, 2024, and special board meeting September 13, 2024, as printed.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Adams, all aye, to approve the Financial reports and bills.

General Fund balance, September 1, 2024: $987,135.29. Receipts: taxes $3,211.72, penalties/interest $60.89, interest $775.79, admission $1,584.00, other $104.00, other $71.69, state fines $1,483.12, state aid September $82,708.00, title I $6,075.00, Rural Education Achievement Program $2,697.00, medicare $523.86, teacher appreciation/mentor grant $250.00. Expenditures: $209,961.46, manual journal entry $1,153.53. Balance, September 30, 2024: $875,565.37. CorTrust Savings balance, September 1, 2024: $51,091.88. Receipts: interest $92.03. Expenditures: $0.00. Balance, September 30, 2024: $51,183.91. CDs $50,000.00. cash box $505.00.

Capital Outlay Fund balance, September 1, 2024: $511,718.39. Receipts: taxes $334.58, penalties/interest $3.04, interest $429.45. Expenditures: $28,496.43. Balance, September 30, 2024: $483,989.03. CDs $350,000.00.

Special Education Fund balance, September 1, 2024: $210,918.26. Receipts: taxes $205.74, penalties/interest $2.38, interest $180.09, IDEA 611 $8,980.00, IDEA 619 $364.00, Medicaid $58.21. Expenditures: $21,255.23, manual journal entry/voided check $232.90. Balance, September 30, 2024: $199,220.55. CDs $250,000.00.

Food Service Fund balance, September 1, 2024: $16,146.15. Receipts: student meals $5,258.63, adult meals $225.00, ala carte $2,155.26, federal reimbursement $1,653.83, miscellaneous revenue $100.00. Expenditures: $23,253.59. Balance, September 30, 2024: $2,285.28.

Enterprise Fund balance, September 1, 2024: $5,132.34. Receipts: tuition $2,825.00. Expenditures: $5,138.29. Balance, September 30, 2024: $2,819.05.

Custodial Funds balance, September 1, 2024: $60,265.90. Receipts: $5,000.82. Expenditures: $2,861.84. Balance, September 30, 2024: $62,404.88.

Scholarship Fund balance, September 1, 2024: $5,764.68. Receipts: interest $1.10. Expenditures: $0.00. Balance, September 30, 2024: $5,765.78. Peters Scholarship balance: $5,765.78; Nelson Scholarship balance: $0.00.

Salaries and benefits for the month of October 2024 were as follows:

General Fund: $180,476.03;

Special Education: $23,761.54;

Food Service: $11,319.90;

Enterprise Fund: $4,607.60.

Claims approved: GENERAL FUND – A-Ox Welding Supply, cylinder rent $42.19; Apptegy, Inc., thrillshare media subscription $3,490.00; Gayle Bechen, conference meal reimbursement $11.88; Black Hills Special Services Cooperative, online algebra one $225.00; Capital One, elementary/middle school principal supply $5.47, PBIS supply $7.78, elementary supply $5.66, middle school supply $29.38; Central Electric, August electricity $2,525.45, September electricity $2,688.74; Chesterman, pop $75.55; Churchill, Manolis, Freeman, Kludt, Shelton & Burns LLP, national conference $160.00; Cole Paper, janitor supply $1,351.42; CorTrust, high school principal supply $7.99, air card $55.00, air card sports $35.00, ESSER III lng loss supply $181.42, elementary supply $9.99, guidance PBIS supply $19.99, elementary/middle school principal supply $6.99, janitor supply $35.88; Dial Corporation, 2024-25 membership $100.00; Direct Digital Control Inc, HVAC services $1,126.50; Susan Farrell-Poncelet, fuel reimbursement $45.85; Feistner Gravel & Excavation, two loads gravel $622.20; Fidelity Security Life, vision insurance $69.49; Corey Flatten, reimburse football field grass $79.63; Hoffman Digging & Well Repair, pumped tanks $800.00, repair supply $14.65; Horizon Health Care, Inc, bus driver physical $232.00;

[IMPREST: Dean Duxbury, volleyball referee/mileage $174.67; Craig Fonder, volleyball referee/ride $109.00; Glanzer Backyard Design, labor/mileage to seed $550.00; Carrie Howard, volleyball junior varsity/varsity clock $110.00; Sarah Jensen, head book volleyball $70.00; NSU, all state chorus practice registration $60.00; Kayla Olson-VanWinkle, reimburse ESSER III lng loss gimkit pro $59.88; Platte-Geddes Band boosters, marching festival fee $40.00; Mike Ruth, volleyball referee/ride $109.90; Gloria Vavra, volleyball referee/mileage $132.75; Wolsey-Wessington High School, volleyball tourney fee $75.00];

J.W. Pepper, vocal sheet music $95.89; Josten’s Inc., 2023-24 yearbook final payment $3,709.90; K&D Busing, half of football/volleyball/chorus travel $2,056.08, football charter to split $1,632.00; Lonny Kaiser, reimburse janitor supply $12.68; Jennifer Larson, reimburse guidance PBIS equipment $148.67; Menards, janitor supply $24.94, bus supply $91.52, football field supply $40.61; Mid-Dakota Technologies, September tech support $175.00; Paragon Ridge Perkins Consortium, 2023-24 fiscal agent fee $200.00; Petty Cash, postage $26.30; Public Health Laboratory, water tests $15.00; Region 3 Area Principals, dues $75.00; Sanborn Central Food Service, September lunch supervisors meals $140.00, ala carte $23.60; Sanborn Weekly Journal, board proceedings $132.53, public notice audit $34.51; Santel Communications, telephone/fax $235.00; School Specialty, Kindergarten supply $397.01; South Dakota Association of Elementary School Principals Area 4, elementary/middle school principal dues $75.00; SportBoardz, track records update 2023-24 $126.25; Studies Weekly, K-5 online social studies $699.60; Sun Gold Sports, teacher of year 2024 R. Moody $8.00; Mark VanOverschelde, reimburse water sample postage $91.75; Connie Vermeulen, middle school supply $36.81; Williams Musical & Office Equipment, repair instruments $350.00, reeds with tax $34.65; Woony Foods, wellness committee food $119.55.

CAPITAL OUTLAY Fund — Menards, 30’x56’ pole barn with lean-to material $11,490.04; A&B Business, copier lease $1,011.83; Mackin Educational Resources, library books $437.06; Menards, delivery fee shed materials $193.50; Mid-States Audio, 50 percent football audio final payment $8,360.85; Mitchell Concrete Products, concrete slab for shed $1,099.00.

SPECIAL EDUCATION Fund – eSpecial Needs, restocking fee returned sped chairs $130.50; Fidelity Security Life, SPED vision insurance $12.26; Gopher, SPED swing $1,116.06; Menards, SPED supply $39.11; Petty Cash, sped postage $1.70.

FOOD SERVICE Fund – Child/Adult Nutrition Services, commodities process $59.84; Cole Paper, supply $443.34; CorTrust, supply $520.09; County Fair, food $39.96; Darrington Water Conditioning, September SS tank $34.00; East Side Jersey Dairy, milk $868.73; Performance Foodservice, food $6,073.16, ala carte $477.85, supply $316.76, COVID Fruit and Vegetable $449.83; Staples, supply $824.65; Woony Foods, food $52.72.

ENTERPRISE Fund – None.

Superintendent Flatten reported on the following:

• Once the bid has been approved by the board, construction will begin on the garage this week.

• On October 16th, Mr. Welch and Mr. Flatten will attend the CTE Connect Event in Huron. They will tour the CTE program at the Huron High School and learn about collaboration with the district. The South Dakota Department of Education will be in attendance as well.

• PBIS Quarterly parties are taking place this week in the high school, middle school, and elementary. The quarter will end this Friday on October 18th.

• Teachers have been doing some pre-ACT work with sophomores and juniors. Next year the state test will become the ACT test for juniors and will be the baseline for efficiency with the state. This has its pros and cons. ACT testing was not required to this point.

• The SCW FFA program had a burger feed at the last football game. It was successful and had participants from both schools working on it. Olson Land and Cattle, 6B Seed, White’s Haymoving, and Horizon Healthcare all donated items to make the feed a success. Mr. Welch is also doing farm visits with classes to learn about the specifics of area farms.

• The Oral Interp season has started with Mrs. Farrell-Poncelet leading the team. They received positive scores at the Woonsocket meet.

• Santel Communications is putting in separate internet for the E-Sports Gaming Room. Mr. Flatten will be holding an organizational meeting soon to get the season going.

Middle School/Elementary Principal Vermeulen reported on:

• Students in eighth grade participated in CPR Training on October 9th in Woonsocket. The trainers were Marla Feistner and Kathy Wingert. The Sanborn County Commissioners paid for the training.

• End of the first quarter is October 18th.

• All-State Chorus practice has begun at various East River sites. On October 9th the students traveled to USD.

• 4-H Week was acknowledged at Sanborn Central. Members of the Town and Country group held an assembly, distributed treats, and sponsored dress in green day.

• Students and staff will be able to receive flu shots on October 16th.

• Upcoming: Fifth/sixth Basketball first game October 15th, Children’s Theatre: November 18th-23rd, and Fifth/sixth Basketball Cancer Tourney on November 16 at Sanborn Central.

Discussion Items:

• Veteran passes and family passes (The Board would like to give passes to the immediate family of an active service member or veteran).

• IM-28 Legislation (The Sanborn Central School Board expresses their opposition to Initiated Measure 28).

• The lunch program meeting is scheduled for October 16th at 7:00 p.m.

Old Business: None.

New Business:

Motion by Adams, seconded by Klaas, all aye, with regrets, to approve the retirement of Jill Reimer from the position of Second Grade Teacher effective at the end of the 2024/2025 school year, thanking her for 38 years of service to the district.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Hinker, all aye, with regrets, approved the retirement of Tim McCain from the position of AD/Middle School Math/K-12 PE effective at the end of the 2024/2025 school year, thanking him for 30+ years of service to the district.

Motion by Hinker, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to approve the $16,279.20 bid from Fridley Construction for labor on the garage construction.

Motion by Spelbring, seconded by Adams, all aye, to approve past basketball/football/volleyball jerseys for surplus to be donated to the public at a later date.

Motion by Adams, seconded by Klaas, all aye, to approve the McKinney-Vento policy and guidelines.

Motion by Klaas, seconded by Hinker, all aye, to approve an executive session SDCL 1-25-2(1) to discuss personnel with possible motions to follow at 8:00 p.m. Regular session resumed at 8:30 p.m.

Regular Board meeting will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. in the Sanborn Central School Library.

Motion by Hinker, seconded by Spelbring, all aye, to adjourn the meeting at 8:31 p.m.

Gayle Bechen

Business Manager

Mark Goral

Board Chair

