By: admin

Published November 15, 2024, in Public Notices

City of Woonsocket has not been able to determine the material in some or all of your water service line. Because some or all of the service line material is unknown, there is a possibility that it may be composed of lead. People living in homes with a lead service line have an increased risk of exposure to lead from their drinking water. This letter serves to notify you of this potential risk and provides information to help you reduce your risk of lead exposure.

Opportunities to verify the material of your service lines

Please contact us if you are interested in verifying the materials of your service line. You can also complete a brief survey to identify the material at survey.sdwaterpipes.com or clicking on “Complete the Survey” at www.sdwaterpipes.com.

Health effects of lead

Exposure to lead in drinking water can cause serious health effects in all age groups. Infants and children can have decreases in IQ and attention span. Lead exposure can lead to new learning and behavior problems or exacerbate existing learning and behavior problems. The children of women who are exposed to lead before or during pregnancy can have increased risk of these adverse health effects. Adults can have increased risks of heart disease, high blood pressure, kidney or nervous system problems.

Steps you can take to reduce your exposure to lead in your water

1. Run your water to flush out lead. If the tap hasn’t been used for several hours, run water for 15-30 seconds to flush lead from interior plumbing or until it becomes cold or reaches a steady temperature before using it for drinking or cooking.

2. Use cold water for cooking and preparing baby formula. Lead dissolves more easily into hot water. Do not use water from the hot water tap to cook, drink, or make baby formula.

3. Do not boil water to remove lead. Boiling water will not reduce lead.

4. Look for alternative water sources or treatment options. You may want to consider purchasing bottled water or a water treatment filter/device. Ensure any filter/device is NSF-approved to remove lead (labeled NSF/ANSI-53). Be sure to maintain or replace any filter/device in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions to protect water quality.

5. If you are concerned about exposure, contact your local health department or healthcare provider to find out how you can get your child tested for lead.

For more information

Call us at 6057964275 for more information on reducing lead exposure around your home/building and the health effects of lead, visit EPA’s website at www.epa.gov/lead or contact your health care provider.

Date Distributed

November 6, 2024

Woonsocket Water

System ID 0376 –

Richard Jensen

Published once on November 14, 2024, at the total approximate cost of $31.60 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.