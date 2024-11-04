By: admin

Published November 15, 2024

Mayor Mark Chada called the meeting to order with Sean Gromer, Angie Larson and Angie Meier in attendance. Visitors were Eddie Hoffman and Landon Hoffman.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the October 21st minutes as read.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, to approve the financials as presented.

Old Business:

An upcoming date for the Town of Letcher is December 6th for the Parade of Lights.

The ballpark restrooms have been winterized.

Discussion was held on the Insurance Water Information Survey. The survey was filled out and will be e-mailed back.

A motion was made by Larson, seconded by Gromer, carried, to approve a liquor license renewal for Buckshot’s and Jake’s.

New Business:

Landon Hoffman and Eddie Hoffman attended the meeting and discussed the board members’ opinions about the Parade of Lights on December 6th. They are going to do the normal route they have been doing the last couple of years.

The lease for the JD Tractor has been made, and Angie has had insurance put on it and will be sending over insurance information to C&B.

A motion was made by Gromer, seconded by Larson, carried, to approve the following claims for payment:

GENERAL AND WATER/SEWER – American Legal Processing – $310.00 – Basic Code Ordinance Updated, C&B Equipment – $2,500.00 – Rental of Tractor for Snow Removal, Doug’s Custom Paint & Body – $43.20 – Parts for Mower, JD Concrete – $605.70 – Concrete for Improvement at Ballpark, Miedema Sanitation – $20.00 – Garbage Removal, Northwestern Energy – $1,432.00 – Utilities – Electric: $805.46 – Street Lights, Lift Station – $63.08, Water Valve – $12.69, Ball Park – $163.74, Community Center/Fire Hall – $260.19, Rossy Park – $26.14, Water Plant – $100.70, Santel Communications – $254.47 – Utilities Phone and Internet: Lift Station – $47.14, Community Center – $80.92, Office – $126.41, South Dakota Municipal League Workman’s Compensation – $1,923.00 – Insurance – Renewal, Health Pool of South Dakota – $1,604.91 – Health Insurance, Angie Meier – $624.68 – Wages – Finance Officer, Ed Hoffman – $544.10 – Water – Water Sample, Casey Gromer – $443.28 – Wages – Mowing, Hoffman Digging – $550.00 – Contract Labor – Backhoe Labor and Clean Out Ditches, Sean Gromer – $554.10 – Wages – Maintenance, Victoria Hoffman – $92.35 – Wages – Meter Reader.

The next board meeting will be held on November 18th, 2024, at 7 p.m. at the town office.

Angie Meier

Finance Officer

