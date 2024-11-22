By: admin

Published November 22, 2024, in Public Notices

Sanborn County Commissioners met in regular session on Friday, November 8, 2024, at 9:00 a.m., with Chairman Jeff Ebersdorfer presiding. Present were Steve Larson, Gary Blindauer, and Duane Peterson. Paul Larson was absent. Auditor Kami Moody was also present. Motion by Peterson, seconded by S. Larson, to approve the minutes from the October 15 meeting, as presented. Motion carried. Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Peterson, to approve the agenda as presented. Motion carried.

CITIZEN COMMENT

Lynn Brueske, Register of Deeds, was present to discuss a bill that was presented to her for the scanning of books of the Register of Deed’s office as she is working to preserve the documents. This will provide a digital backup option.

REPORTS AND BILLS

Auditor and Treasurer in all accounts $4,242,421.58

Register of Deeds $3,673.50

Motion by Peterson, seconded by Blindauer, to pay the following bills; motion carried.

October payroll before Deductions:

Commissioners $6,465.24

Auditor $9,357.06

Treasurer $9,704.10

States Attorney $11,198.86

Courthouse $4,621.99

Assessor $9,726.92

Register of Deeds $9,610.88

Sheriff $19,882.92

Public Welfare $1,847.88

Ambulance $1,337.92

Extension Office $3,491.14

Weed $4,915.71

Drainage $193.77

Road and Bridge $58,318.21

E-911 $202.98

Emergency Management $750.40

Sobriety Testing $203.02

First National Bank, Tax Liability $61,699.41

Accounts Management, Employee Garnishment $87.00

Town, Townships and Schools, Monthly Remittance $73,272.72

First National Bank of Omaha, Direct Deposit Fee $27.56

Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, Insurance $25,169.66

AFLAC, Insurance $2,004.38

South Dakota Retirement System, Retirement $10,376.32

Delta Dental, Insurance $1,060.00

Small Business, Insurance $51.00

Sanborn County Treasurer, Taxes in Trust $4,762.37

BEAM, Insurance $568.10

Cincinnati Insurance Co., Insurance $492.89

Colonial Life, Insurance $126.30

First National Bank Omaha, Supplies $673.56

NorthWestern Energy, Utilities $1,267.27

Quadient Leasing USA Inc, Stamp Machine Rent $616.74

A-Ox Welding, Supplies $78.81

Amazon, Supplies $338.23

AT&T Mobility, Utilities $447.20

Axon Enterprise Inc., Dues $2,755.57

Beadle County Sheriff, Jail Fees $3,105.00

Bierschbach Equipment & Supply, Supplies $970.00

Bound Tree, Supplies $217.25

Brosz Engineering Inc., Services and Fees $8,300.00

Budde Septic Tank Cleaning LLC, Ambulance Floor Clean Out $236.00

Builders First Source, Paint Doors and Prep 4-H Building $13,513.99

Butler Equipment Co., Equipment $870.55

Central Electric Co-op, Utilities $759.68

Churchill, Manolis, Freeman, Court Appointed Fees $2,103.00

City of Woonsocket, Utilities $115.84

State of South Dakota, Blood Alcohol Test $40.00

ES&S, Election Supplies $3,455.18

Express 2, Fuel $296.73

Bailey Harvey, Blood Draw $80.00

Hillyard of Sioux Falls, Supplies $937.29

Innovative Office Solutions, Toner $542.92

J&P Roofing Systems Inc., Courthouse Roof $7,442.30

James Valley Drug Task Force, 2025 Dues $6,250.00

KO’s Pro Service, Oil Change and Repairs $671.60

Marvie Larson, Mowing $750.00

Lifequest, Quarterly Support $2,000.00

Mac’s Hardware Store, Supplies $11.51

McLeods Printing & Supply, Supplies $92.44

Menards, Supplies $525.45

Midwest Fire Safety, Fire Extinguisher Inspection $1,257.00

Napa Central, Supplies $289.90

Office Peeps, Supplies $141.09

Physicians Claims Company, Ambulance Service Fee September ‘24 $418.76

Premier Pest Control, Services and Fees $2,500.00

Michael Rankin, 4-H Building Door Replacement $4,400.17

Runnings Supply Company, Supplies $242.77

Santel Communications, Utilities $1,205.06

South Dakota Department of Transportation, Services and Fees $4,426.71

South Dakota Sheriff’s Association, Dues $569.90

South Dakota Association of County Officials, Monthly Remittance $82.00

South Dakota State University Department of Animal Science, 2024 Redbooks $150.00

Sign Solutions, Supplies $712.71

State Treasurer, Monthly Remittance $63,421.08

Sanborn Weekly Journal, Publishing $300.00

Tech Solutions, Utilities $3,239.98

Total Epoxy Systems Inc., Epoxy Floor for Addition $35,020.47

Truck & Trailer Specialists LLC, Repairs $2,654.70

Two Way Solutions Inc., Programming $225.00

Verizon, Utilities $49.12

Vern Eide Ford, Ambulance Alignment $227.45

Ron J. Volesky, Court Appointed Attorney Fees $855.00

Waste Management, Utilities $271.30

Woony Foods, Supplies $6.28

Xcel Energy, Utilities $42.01

HIGHWAY

Stacy Mendenhall and Sheri Kogel, Highway Department, met with the board. Motion by Peterson, seconded by Blindauer, to transfer $957,000 from General Fund to the Highway Fund for 2024 expenses. Motion carried. Discussion was held on repairing the woodchipper or purchasing new. Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Peterson, for the Highway Department to end Day Light savings time hours and go to eight-hour workdays, effective on November 18th. Motion carried.

Spencer Dockter, with Brosz Engineering, was present to discuss the bridge inspection that was just completed by Brosz on behalf of the County. Jamie VanZee, with Brosz Engineering, was present to discuss bridge 56-200-153 and the bid letting process. Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Peterson to sign an agreement with Brosz Engineering to complete a compression test for flood site 08-0, located on 241st Street between 411th and 412th Avenues. Motion carried. Motion by Blindauer, seconded by S. Larson, to enter a joint powers agreement with the South Dakota Department of Transportation for four of the locations that were affected by the spring flood. Motion carried.

Motion by S. Larson, seconded by Peterson, to approve the bid from Feistner Gravel & Excavating for the repair on 241st Street between 411th and 412th Avenues. Motion carried.

Bids are as follows:

Feistner Gravel & Excavating – $24,000;

Midwest Excavating – $67,997.28.

CANVASS

The Board of Commissioners convened as the Election Canvassing Board. The board canvassed the votes for the November 5, 2024, General Election. Motion by Peterson, seconded by S. Larson to accept the canvass. Motion carried. Voter turnout for Sanborn County was 75 percent.

By random draw, a precinct and two races were selected for the Post-Election Audit that will be held in the commissioner room on November 14, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. Precinct 5 was drawn for the precinct to be audited. Initiated Measure 29 was drawn for the Statewide contest and Public Utilities Commissioner for the random draw contest. Audit results will be shared with the board at the meeting held on November 19th.

Election results for Sanborn County were as follows:

United States President and Vice President – Kamala D. Harris and Tim Walz, 259; Chase Oliver and Mike ter Maat, 3; Donald Trump and JD Vance, 929; Robert F. Kennedy and Nicole Shanahan, 21;

United States Representative – Sheryl Johnson, 188; Dusty Johnson, 1,023;

Public Utilities Commissioner – Forrest Wilson, 182; A. Gideon Oakes, 39; Kristie Fiegen, 928;

State Senator District 20 – Paul Miskimins, 887;

State Representative District 20 – Jeff Bathke, 709; Kaley Nolz, 651;

County Commissioner District 2 – Paul Larson, 112; Earl Hinricher, 168;

Constitutional Amendment E: An Amendment to the South Dakota Constitution Updating Gender References for Certain Officeholders and Persons – Yes, 374; No, 820;

Constitutional Amendment F: An Amendment to the South Dakota Constitution Authorizing the State to Impose a Work Requirement on Individuals Eligible for Expanded Medicaid Benefits – Yes, 607; No, 582;

Constitutional Amendment H: An Amendment to the South Dakota Constitution Establishing Top-Two Primary Elections – Yes, 299; No, 871;

Initiated Measure 28: An Initiated Measure Prohibiting Taxes on Anything Sold for Human Consumption – Yes, 251; No, 930;

Initiated Measure 29: An Initiated Measure Legalizing the Recreational Use, Possession, and Distribution of Marijuana – Yes, 398; No, 803;

Referred Law 21: A Referred Act to Provide New Statutory Requirements for Regulating Linear Transmission Facilities, to Allow Counties to Impose a Surcharge on Certain Pipeline Companies, and to Establish a Landowner Bill of Rights – Yes, 314; No, 880;

Chairman Ebersdorfer declared to reconvene as Board of Commissioners.

LIQUOR LICENSE

Hearing no objections, motion by Blindauer, seconded by S. Larson, to approve the following liquor licenses; motion carried:

John Doren – Retail (On-Sale);

Liquor and Package (Off Sale) Liquor – DBA Doren’s Bar;

Country Pumper – Retail (On-Sale) Wine – Louise Alt.

OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE BOARD

The Woonsocket Development Cooperation has members of the community willing to sit on a Housing board. They are requesting that a member of the Sanborn County Board of Commissioners represent the Board of Commissioners in hopes to create growth opportunities within the City of Woonsocket. The Development Cooperation completed a survey to qualify for federal grants and the results of the survey will be presented by Eric Ambroson from District III. A meeting date has not yet been set. Commissioner Peterson has offered to sit on the housing board to represent the County.

There being no further business before the board, motion by Peterson, seconded by Blindauer to adjourn the meeting at 12:08 p.m. Motion carried. The next regular scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2024.

Kami Moody

Sanborn County Auditor

Jeff Ebersdorfer

Chairman of the Board,

Sanborn County

