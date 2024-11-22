By: admin

Published November 22, 2024, in Public Notices

The Woonsocket Board of Education met in regular session on November 11th, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. in the Boardroom of the Woonsocket School. Members attending were Jason White, Lisa Snedeker, Becca Grassel, Rikki Ohlrogge, and Todd Olinger. Others attending were Superintendent Rod Weber, Jason Bruce, Brooke King, Sarah Jensen, Jessica Anderson, and Sarah Swenson. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited and the meeting was called to order at 6:00 p.m.

On a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Becca Grassel, the Board approved the meeting agenda. Motion carried.

The minutes of the regular board meeting held on October 13, 2024, were approved as presented on a motion by Becca Grassel, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge. Motion carried.

On a motion by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Becca Grassel, the Board approved the claims presented and the October 2024 financial report as follows. Motion carried.

GENERAL FUND, Beginning balance: $865,117.00: Add receipts: Taxes $7,368.95; Interest $4,869.02; Admissions $1,105.00; Other local $2,589.48; State $136,650.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $1,017,699.45; less disbursements $274,399.56; less transfer out $50,000.00; Cash balance: $693,299.89; less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $148.13; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $693,151.76.

CAPITAL OUTLAY, Beginning balance: $2,121,200.40: Add receipts: Taxes $7,258.66; Interest $2,768.11; Other local $15,133.50; Total to be accounted for: $2,146,360.67; less disbursements $244,000.07; Cash balance: $1,902,360.60; less accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $1,902,360.60.

SPECIAL EDUCATION, Beginning balance: $481,679.82; Add receipts: Taxes $4,374.83; Other local: $0.00; State $0.00; Federal $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $486,054.65; less disbursements $40,253.50; Cash balance: $445,801.15; Less contracts and accounts payable/transfers $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $445,801.15.

FOOD SERVICE, Beginning balance: $42,996.19; Add receipts: Interest $54.83; Adult receipts $200.00; Pupil receipts $11,058.61; Other local $120.00; State $0.00; Federal reimbursement $11,095.14; Total to be accounted for: $65,524.77; less disbursements $30,626.27; Cash balance: $34,898.50; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00: Fund balance: $34,898.50.

ENTERPRISE FUND #53, Beginning balance: $15,726.57; Add receipts: Pupil Receipts $14,220.97; Other local $0.00; Total to be accounted for: $29,947.54; less disbursements $28,092.01; plus transfer in $50,000.00; Cash balance: $51,855.53; Less contracts/accounts payable $0.00; plus accounts receivable $0.00; Fund balance: $51,855.53.

TRUST AND AGENCY, Beginning balance: $32,011.11; Add receipts: Interest $36.69; Pupil activities $3,820.21; Other local $1,279.42; Total to be accounted for: $37,147.43; less disbursements $7,100.38; Fund balance $30,047.05.

Salaries and benefits for the month of October 2024 were as follows:

General Fund: $162,311.27

Special Education: $39,373.48

Food Service: $9,723.60

Enterprise #53: $25,610.23

GENERAL FUND

A-OX WELDING, CYLINDER LEASE (THREE-YEAR) – SHOP CLASS $150.95

ACADEMIC THERAPY PUBLICATIONS, DECODABLE READERS – ESSER $90.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, ELEMENTARY MATH CURRICULUM $961.97

AT&T, CELL PHONE $192.51

BAKER’S DESIGN, ALL-STATE CHORUS FLOWERS $62.50

BARTON’S HEATING & COOLING LLC, FILTERS $302.58

BRUCE, JASON, VOLLEYBALL ANNOUNCER – FOUR GAMES $140.00

BUDDE SEPTIC TANK, SANITARY SERVICE $280.00

CITY OF WOONSOCKET, WATER SERVICE $106.28

CORE EDUCATIONAL COOPERATIVE, ONLINE COURSES (4) $960.00

CREATIVE PRINTING, SIGNS – HALLWAY DIRECTORY $799.14

DB ELECTRIC, LED FIXTURE $178.57

DIEDE, LINCOLN, VOLLEYBALL – VIDEOGRAPHER – 14 GAMES $140.00

EXPRESS 2, GAS $595.40

EXPRESS STOP, GAS $1,063.98

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA, STATE CROSS COUNTRY HOTEL – TECH SUPPLIES $961.92

FOREMAN SALES & SERVICE INC., STOP ARM MOTOR $169.39

HANSON SCHOOL, 2024-2025 ABOUT DUES $25.00

HILLYARD, CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES $1,392.18

HOWARD, CARRIE, VOLLEYBALL – OFFICIAL CLOCK – EIGHT GAMES $220.00

[IMPREST FUND:

ANDERSON, CARISSA, VOLLEYBALL OFFICIAL AND RIDE TIME $114.04

BON HOMME DRAMA, ORAL INTERP MEET $45.00

CALMUS, LYNNE, VOLLEYBALL OFFICIAL AND MILEAGE $151.09

CASH, MEAL MONEY – ALL STATE CHORUS $483.00

CASH, MEAL MONEY – STATE CROSS COUNTRY $184.00

COLEMAN-EGAN SCHOOL, CROSS COUNTRY MEET FEE $30.00

HOWARD SCHOOL, CROSS COUNTRY MEET FEE $30.00

KOOIMA, MICHELLE, VOLLEYBALL OFFICIAL AND RIDE TIME $121.24

NIHART, TIM, VOLLEYBALL OFFICIAL AND MILEAGE $132.75

PARKSTON SCHOOL, CROSS COUNTRY MEET FEE $21.00

SANBORN CENTRAL SCHOOL, ORAL INTERP MEET $56.00

SCOTLAND SCHOOL, REGION CROSS COUNTRY FEES $101.49

USD – DEPARTMENT OF MUSIC, ALL-STATE CHORUS WORKSHOP $30.00

TOTAL IMPREST CLAIMS, VOLLEYBALL – ORAL INTERP – CROSS-COUNTRY – CHORUS: $1,499.61]

JAMES VALLEY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL, ORAL INTERP FEES $333.24

JENSEN, SARAH, VOLLEYBALL – OFFICIAL BOOK – FOUR GAMES $140.00

K&D BUSING INC., CONTRACTED BUSING $19,153.44

KO’S PRO SERVICE, BATTERY – LIFT $954.13

LEHR, DAVE, TECH SERVICE FEE $175.00

MENARDS, SHOP AND HIGH SCHOOL/ELEMENTARY SUPPLIES $545.48

NORTHWESTERN ENERGY, ELECTRIC SERVICE $4,419.88

PETTY CASH, POSTAGE AND CAR WASH EXPENSES $10.65

POPPLERS MUSIC, VOCAL MUSIC $56.40

RUNNINGS SUPPLY, INC., CUSTODIAL SUPPLIES $40.57

SANBORN WEEKLY JOURNAL, PUBLICATIONS $198.68

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/INTERNET SERVICES $172.30

SCHOENFISH & CO. INC., ANNUAL AUDIT FEE 2022-23 SCHOOL YEAR $11,500.00

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF WI-MN, GARBAGE SERVICE $426.10

WEBER, TREY, REIMBURSE – COACHING CLASS $175.00

WHITE, BOBBI, VOLLEYBALL LINE JUDGE – FOUR GAMES – TWO TOURNAMENTS $605.00

WILLIAMS MUSIC & OFFICE REPAIR, INSTRUMENT REPAIR – GEMEINHARDT FLUTE $82.00

WOONY FOODS, SUPPLIES $436.50

Fund Total: $49,716.35

CAPITAL OUTLAY

A&B BUSINESS EQUIPMENT, COPIER LEASE $1,083.54

A-OX WELDING, SHOP/WELDING SUPPLIES – ESSER $3,092.08

AARON SWAN & ASSOCIATES, INC., CTE ADDITION – MATERIAL TESTING $378.00

AMKOTA, MATERIALS – DAYCARE BUILDING ADDITION $6,983.73

C. EAGLE CONSTRUCTION, LLC, CTE ADDITION – PAY REQUEST #9 $301,701.59

INNOVATIVE OFFICE SOLUTIONS, ELEMENTARY TABLES $2,805.00

KOCH-HAZARD ARCHITECTS, CTE ADDITION – ARCHITECT FEES $2,782.20

Fund Total: $318,826.14

SPECIAL EDUCATION

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, HEARING AID BATTERIES $16.99

AVERA ST. LUKES, CLIENT SERVICES $862.42

JAMES VALLEY EDUCATION CO-OP, CO-OP PAYMENT FIRST SEMESTER FY25 $23,479.00

PARENT/GUARDIAN, GUARDIAN TRAVEL – FIVE VISITS $723.60

KING, BROOKE, REIMBURSE – SUPER TEACHER WORKSHEETS $24.95

Fund Total: $25,106.96

ENTERPRISE FUND #53

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, BIRTH TO FOUR – CRIB (2) $506.72

CHS, PROPANE $469.06

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY, MILK – DAYCARE $76.88

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA, WI-FI ROUTER $107.99

PERFORMANCE FOODSERVICE, FOOD $1,254.03

SANTEL COMMUNICATIONS, PHONE/INTERNET SERVICES $152.76

WOONY FOODS, FOOD $361.45

Fund Total: $2,928.89

Checking Account Total: $396,578.34

FOOD SERVICE

BUHLS DRY CLEANING, LAUNDRY SERVICE $30.89

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY, FOOD $677.91

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA, FOOD $75.56

LARSON, MARVIE, LUNCH MONEY REFUND $44.45

PERFORMANCE FOODSERVICE, FOOD – SUPPLIES $12,932.82

SOUTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION – CHILD AND ADULT NUTRITION, FOOD $828.75

SPRINGS FOOD MARKET, Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program $2,798.97

WOONY FOODS, FOOD – SUPPLIES $97.89

Fund Total: $17,487.24

Checking Account Total: $17,487.24

CUSTODIAL ACCOUNTS

AUGUSTANA UNIVERSITY, AUGUSTANA BAND FESTIVAL $323.00

CASH, AUGUSTANA BAND FESTIVAL – MEAL MONEY $677.00

RODRIGUEZ, ARMONDO, REIMBURSE – HAWKS COMMITTEE SUPPLIES $77.48

WOONY FOODS, SUPPLIES $19.30

Fund Total: $1,096.78

Checking Account Total: $1,096.78

Sarah Swenson gave the financial report and reviewed the FY2023 audit findings with the Board. The audit went well.

Mr. Weber updated there has been an unconfirmed case of whooping cough in the school. The school will provide whooping cough related updates through the daily announcements. Mr. Weber stated that there was a great turnout for the Veteran’s Day program, and the students did a wonderful job. Mr. Weber updated that the new CTE building is still on schedule to be completed in December. Mr. Weber added that there will be a mental health assembly on December 3rd in Sanborn Central that the students will attend. Mr. Weber updated that the school directory signs have been ordered and should be delivered soon. Lastly, Mr. Weber updated that he has been in contact with Foreman. They will have a mini-bus available in December if the school is interested/in need.

Mrs. Jensen updated that the Fall Festival was a success. The day following the festival, elementary students had a STEM day where they did science and math projects. Mrs. Jensen updated that next week (November 18-22) is American Education Week. There will be dress up days for each day of the week. Additionally, on Tuesday morning, all students are invited to bring a guest to have a donut with them. Tuesday evening, the elementary will be hosting a Family Night where parents and students can participate in STEM activities (meal provided). Mrs. Jensen also updated with the following dates and activities: November 20th – health screenings, November 25th – zoo will be here to present animals to the elementary students, Nov 26th – testing STEM materials.

Mrs. King updated that she has added two more IEPs to her case load. Mrs. King also updated that the state child count is due December 1st.

Mr. Bruce updated that the bus routes are going well despite rough roads following the recent rain. The stop arm on one of the route buses has been fixed. Mr. Bruce also thanks C. Eagle Construction for keeping the alley clear so the buses can still line up in the alley and not have students loading on the side of the street. Mr. Bruce updated that the lunch program is going well. A special thank you to Harrold Moran for fixing the roll-up door over the weekend as it was not working properly.

Jessica Anderson was also present. Anderson updated the Board on how the food service program was going this year. She explained the menu rotation and the options the students are offered at each age level. Jessica also explained the beef to school program as well as the Fresh Fruits and Vegetables program.

Motion was made by Becca Grassel, seconded by Rikki Ohlrogge, to approve up to $44,000.00 from Stan Houston Equipment Company for new shop equipment for Dust Collector, Vehicle Hoist, etc. Motion carried.

On a motion made by Lisa Snedeker, seconded by Becca Grassel, the Board approves the fiscal year 2023 school audit report and approves the audit for the 2024 fiscal year with Schoenfish & Co., Inc. Motion carried.

Motion was made by Rikki Ohlrogge, seconded by Lisa Snedeker, to approve heating/cooling in the pre-school/daycare addition from Barton’s Heating & Cooling in the amount of $6,750.00. Motion carried.

With no further business to come before the Board, the November 11, 2024, regular school board meeting was adjourned at 6:45 p.m. on a motion by Becca Grassel, with a second by Rikki Ohlrogge. Motion carried.

JASON WHITE

Chair

SARAH SWENSON

Business Manager

Published once on November 21, 2024, at the total approximate cost of $136.00 and may be viewed free of charge at www.sdpublicnotices.com.