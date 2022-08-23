By: admin

Published August 23, 2022

VEHICLES ARE lined up to be judged in the Forestburg Melon Festival’s car show.

Vehicles lined up and down the streets of Forestburg as people from all over came to partake in the annual Forestburg Melon Festival. After a year break due to COVID in 2020, this marked the Melon Festival’s 10th year.

There was a play area set up across the street for kids to enjoy, featuring bouncy houses, a petting zoo, and a four-wheeler train. A pork loin dinner was also served throughout the day. Ten vendors set up booths for the event, and “The 1270’s” band played covers of classic rock and roll songs for festival goers to enjoy.

There was no silent auction this year, and instead a quilt donated by the Ladies of St. Wilfrid Church was raffled off. Daline Gellhaus of Aberdeen won the quilt.

A 50/50 drawing was also held, and Mike “Chewy” Shoemaker of Howard won.

