Spirit of Faith Lutheran-Methodist Church travels to follow the call to serve

By:
Published October 11, 2022, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

PICTURED ABOVE: This is the large group of volunteers from the Spirit of Faith church who traveled to Sioux Falls to help conduct the Church on the Street services and provide food and personal items to people in need. Photo courtesy of Trisha Gates. 

On Saturday, Oct. 8, 27 volunteers from the Spirit of Faith Lutheran-Methodist Church in Woonsocket traveled to Sioux Falls to participate and aid Pastor Chris Matson and her crew in the monthly worship service of Church on the Street held in Heritage Park. Approximately half of Spirit of Faith’s volunteers in attendance were youth. The Spirit of Faith group led by Pastor John Anderson participated in the service and brought donated items such as purses, undergarments, personal hygiene items, clothes, toys, snacks and baked goods for dessert with the meal. 

Church on the Street worship services include the familiar aspects of singing, confession, children’s message, sermon and communion. Pastor Anderson helped serve communion and spoke the words of institution and led the Lord’s Prayer as part of the liturgy. The Spirit of Faith group brought, provided and served 200 large hot dogs, chips, fruit, water and dessert. Pastor Anderson explained that,  “For many, this might be the only meal they ate that day.”

…Read on and see an additional picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    October 11, 2022, 7:38 pm
    Mostly cloudy
    63°F
    real feel: 57°F
    humidity: 43%
    wind speed: 18 mph NW
    wind gusts: 31 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    October 2022
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    September 25, 2022 September 26, 2022 September 27, 2022 September 28, 2022 September 29, 2022 September 30, 2022 October 1, 2022
    October 2, 2022 October 3, 2022 October 4, 2022 October 5, 2022 October 6, 2022 October 7, 2022 October 8, 2022
    October 9, 2022 October 10, 2022 October 11, 2022 October 12, 2022 October 13, 2022 October 14, 2022 October 15, 2022
    October 16, 2022 October 17, 2022 October 18, 2022 October 19, 2022 October 20, 2022 October 21, 2022 October 22, 2022
    October 23, 2022 October 24, 2022 October 25, 2022 October 26, 2022 October 27, 2022 October 28, 2022 October 29, 2022
    October 30, 2022 October 31, 2022 November 1, 2022 November 2, 2022 November 3, 2022 November 4, 2022 November 5, 2022

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 