Groundbreaking ceremony slated during the 2023 Sanborn County Achievement Days

By Paula Linke

By:
Published July 28, 2023, in 4-H, Area News, Headline News

The annual Sanborn County 4-H Achievement Days will be held Aug. 3-5 at the 4-H grounds in Forestburg. Everything from livestock to fine art to foods to electrical to photography will be on display.  Achievement Days are an opportunity for local youth participating in 4-H to show off their hard work, and the public is invited to attend the activities on Friday and Saturday.

On Thursday, 4-Hers will enter their display exhibit entries through interview judging. Display entries are in a multitude of project areas including visual arts, electricity, foods, food preservation, horticulture, clothing, home environment, horticulture, hobbies and collections, safety, child development, eggs, plant science (crops) and wood science. During interview judging, the judge will ask the 4-H member questions about their exhibit, and then explain the reasons for the ribbon awarded.  

All ages of the public are invited to participate through the Open Class Event in the following categories: Art, Canning, Child’s Garment, Crafts, Needlework, Quilted wall hanging or pillow and Photography. Entries in each of these categories judged best of show will be taken to the State Fair to be judged in the special “County Best of Show” category. Open class entries should be brought to the 4-H Building on Aug. 3 between 4-6 p.m. Information on the open class event may be found on our website http://www.sanborncounty4h.com. Display exhibits will be available for viewing all day Friday and Saturday in the 4-H Building. 

…Read on in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Woonsocket
    July 30, 2023, 12:28 pm
    Cloudy
    75°F
    real feel: 76°F
    humidity: 63%
    wind speed: 9 mph ESE
    wind gusts: 11 mph
     

  • Upcoming Events

    July 2023
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    June 25, 2023 June 26, 2023 June 27, 2023 June 28, 2023 June 29, 2023 June 30, 2023 July 1, 2023
    July 2, 2023 July 3, 2023 July 4, 2023 July 5, 2023 July 6, 2023 July 7, 2023 July 8, 2023
    July 9, 2023 July 10, 2023 July 11, 2023 July 12, 2023 July 13, 2023 July 14, 2023 July 15, 2023
    July 16, 2023 July 17, 2023 July 18, 2023 July 19, 2023 July 20, 2023 July 21, 2023 July 22, 2023
    July 23, 2023 July 24, 2023 July 25, 2023 July 26, 2023 July 27, 2023 July 28, 2023 July 29, 2023
    July 30, 2023 July 31, 2023 August 1, 2023 August 2, 2023 August 3, 2023 August 4, 2023 August 5, 2023

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 