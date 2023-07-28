By: admin

The annual Sanborn County 4-H Achievement Days will be held Aug. 3-5 at the 4-H grounds in Forestburg. Everything from livestock to fine art to foods to electrical to photography will be on display. Achievement Days are an opportunity for local youth participating in 4-H to show off their hard work, and the public is invited to attend the activities on Friday and Saturday.

On Thursday, 4-Hers will enter their display exhibit entries through interview judging. Display entries are in a multitude of project areas including visual arts, electricity, foods, food preservation, horticulture, clothing, home environment, horticulture, hobbies and collections, safety, child development, eggs, plant science (crops) and wood science. During interview judging, the judge will ask the 4-H member questions about their exhibit, and then explain the reasons for the ribbon awarded.

All ages of the public are invited to participate through the Open Class Event in the following categories: Art, Canning, Child’s Garment, Crafts, Needlework, Quilted wall hanging or pillow and Photography. Entries in each of these categories judged best of show will be taken to the State Fair to be judged in the special “County Best of Show” category. Open class entries should be brought to the 4-H Building on Aug. 3 between 4-6 p.m. Information on the open class event may be found on our website http://www.sanborncounty4h.com. Display exhibits will be available for viewing all day Friday and Saturday in the 4-H Building.

