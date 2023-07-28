Owls punch their ticket to the state tournament

By:
Published July 28, 2023, in Headline News, Sports

Members of the Wessington Springs Owls amateur baseball team this season who are headed to the state tournament in August are pictured, back row, left to right: Coach Joe Butterfield, Clay Olinger, Camden Jost, Parker DeJean, Mason Schelske, Terrek Butterfield and Sawyer Senska; front row: Drew Olinger, Coy Fastnacht, Dalton Mogck, Cade Mohling and Tyson Lien; not pictured: Curtis Collins, Clayton Dornbusch, Austin Olson, Landon Cleveland, Cayden Slykhuis and Trevor Kenobbie.

Led by Drew Olinger’s offensive storm at the plate, the Owls started their post-season play with a 6-5 win over the Colome Chaos for the first round of the District 3 Tournament in Kimball on Saturday, July 22. 

Wessington Springs collected 15 hits with Olinger contributing four hits in four at bats. In the top of the fifth, the Owls took the lead after Parker DeJean homered to left field, and Cade Mohling singled, each scoring one run that inning. A single hit by Olinger in the top of the sixth inning tied the game up at three. Then in the top of the seventh inning, the Owls were down 4-5 when DeJean doubled, scoring two runs and putting the Owls back in the lead that would win the game.

DeJean earned the win for Wessington Springs. The right-handed pitcher allowed three hits and no runs over three and two-thirds innings, striking out one and walking no one. Schelske stepped on the mound first for the Owls. He allowed nine hits and five runs over five and one-third innings, striking out four and walking no one.

The win over Colome advanced the Owls to the next round in the winner’s bracket and brought them up against the Four Corners on Sunday, July 23. It was a tough battle, going ten innings, but the Owls just couldn’t hold on and lost 6-7. 

Camden Jost had a great game offensively with three hits in four at bats. In the top of the second inning, he singled which helped Wessington Springs tie the game at one. Jost helped the Owls take the lead 2-1 in the fourth inning when he hit a sacrifice fly, scoring one run. He was on fire again in the top of the sixth when he singled, scoring two runs. Then a dropped third strike scored a run followed by an error to score another run and make the score 6-4, Owls. 

…Read on in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

