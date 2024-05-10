By: admin

On Wednesday, May 1, the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket junior high track team traveled to Wessington Springs to compete in the 281 Conference meet. The Conference meet was the final competition for the junior high Blackhawk tracksters.

In the girls’ events, individuals who placed in the top eight of their respective events are as follows: Kenzie Uecker – second in shot put (27 ft. 4.75 in.), sixth in discus (62 ft.); Kaylee Viktora – sixth in shot put (23 ft. 0.25 in.), fourth in discus (67 ft. 1 in.); Carly Edwards – seventh in discus (59 ft. 10 in.); Sawyer Larson – first in long jump (13 ft. 3 in.), fourth in 100M hurdles (19.84 seconds), third in 100M dash; Brooklyn Larson – fifth in long jump (11 ft. 9 in.); Ellie Hofer – fourth in 1,600M run (7.12.18); Kaidence Fridley – third in 400M dash (1.13.77); Cheyann Larson – seventh in 400M dash (1.18.76); and Jayda Hohn – third in 200M dash (31.24 seconds).

In the relay races, the SCW girls’ 4x100M relay team of Hohn, Fridley, B. Larson and Ramsey Fouberg placed third with a time of 1.00.52; the 4x200M team of Hohn, Fridley, S. Larson and Fouberg earned second, finishing with 2.04.53; and the medley team of C. Larson, Evalynn Olson, B. Larson, and Fouberg came in fourth with 2.22.00.

In the boys’ division, individuals who placed eighth or better are as follows: Mathias Lindgren – eighth in high jump (4 ft. 2 in.); Teagen Eggleston – first in 400M dash (1.00.43), second in 200M dash (26.84 seconds); and Westen White – third in 400M dash (1.03.62), sixth in 200M dash (28.59 seconds).

In the relay races, the Blackhawk boys’ 4x100M relay team of Eggleston, White, Scofield and Lindgren placed first (57.84 seconds); the medley relay team of Lindgren, Scofield, White and Eggleston took home first again with a time of 2.04.16.

