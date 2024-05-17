By: admin

The weather has been behaving since the beginning of the month, which has allowed the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket Blackhawk track team to keep busy traveling to meets.

SCW made their way to Freeman on Tuesday, April 30, for the Don Diede Relays. Individuals who placed in the top eight of their events are as follows: Cody Slykhuis – second in 110M hurdles (16.71 seconds), eighth in 300M hurdles (46.94 seconds), first in triple jump (40 ft. 1 in.); Jeff Boschee – fourth place in 300M hurdles (45.5 seconds), first in high jump (6 ft. 5.25 in.), third in long jump (18 ft. 7 in.); Grant Edwards – fourth in long jump (18 ft. 5 in.); and Liz Boschee – third in high jump (4 ft. 8 in.), fourth in 100M hurdles (16.55 seconds), fourth in 300M hurdles (51.08 seconds).

Relay teams who placed eighth or better at the Don Diede Relays include: the boys’ 4x200M team, Grant Edwards, Tyler Brueske, Carter Hitchcock and Eli White, with seventh (1:42.0); boys’ 4x800M team, Edwards, Hitchcock, McCoy Schulz and J. Boschee, with fourth (9:18.0); boys’ 1,600M medley team, Tyson Eddy, Slykhuis, Hitchcock, and Schulz, in sixth (4:19.0); and the girls’ 4x800M team, Jaycee Baruth, Addy Baruth, Kali Hofer and Ellie Hofer, with seventh (12:24.0).

On Tuesday, May 7, the Blackhawks traveled to Huron to compete in the 281 Conference Meet. Individuals who placed in the top eight of their events are as follows: Liz Boschee – first in 100M hurdles (16.37 seconds), second in 300M hurdles (50.03 seconds), second in high jump (4 ft. 10 in.), first in javelin (110 ft. 6 in.); Brooklyn Larson – seventh in long jump (12 ft.); Aubrey Senska – eighth in triple jump (26 ft. 5.5 in.); Cody Slykhuis – first in 110M hurdles (16.36 seconds), first in 300M hurdles (44.88 seconds), first in triple jump (40 ft. 5 in.); Caleb Kneen – seventh in shot put (36 ft. 4.5 in.), fourth in discus (104 ft. 10.5 in.); Riley Kneen – eighth in discus (90 ft. 9.5 in.); Will Simonds – eighth in 110M hurdles (22.27 seconds); Jeff Boschee – first in high jump (6 ft. 5.25 in.), second in long jump (19 ft. 10.5 in.), second in javelin (125 ft. 3 in), sixth in 300M hurdles (46.73); Tyson Eddy – fourth in javelin (115 ft. 5 in.), fifth in 300M hurdles (46.12 seconds); Grant Edwards – seventh in long jump (18 ft. 3 in.); Payton Uecker – seventh in javelin (103 ft. 5 in.).

Relay teams who placed eighth or better at the 281 Conference Meet include: the boys’ 4x100M team, C. Kneen, Uecker, Eli White, Clay Moody, with third (52.33 seconds); the boys’ 4x200M team, Eddy, Tyler Brueske, Edwards, Carter Hitchcock, with fourth (1:42.31); the boys’ 4x400M team, Brueske, Hitchcock, Teagen Eggleston, Edwards, in fifth (3:56.93); the boys’ 1,600 medley team, Eddy, Slykhuis, Hitchcock, and McCoy Schulz in third (4:12.11); the girls’ 4x100M team, Kaidence Fridley, Brooklyn Larson, Ramsey Fouberg, Jayda Hohn, with fourth (59.99 seconds), the girls’ 4×200 relay team, Hohn, B. Larson, Sawyer Larson, Fouberg, in sixth (3:06.0); the girls’ 4x800M team, Jaycee Baruth, Addy Baruth, Macey Beigh and Kali Hofer, with sixth (11:56.96); and the girls’ medley relay, Hohn, S. Larson, Beigh, Ellie Hofer, with third (5:16.41).

The Blackhawks’ third meet was in Parkston to compete in the Ethan/Parkston Buck Timmins Memorial Meet on Thursday, May 9. Many personal and season records were broken by the SCW tracksters in Parkston. Individuals who placed in the top eight in their events are as follows: Dawson Baye-Larson – eighth in 100M dash (12.46, personal record); Carter Hitchcock – seventh in the 800M run (2:24.31); Cody Slykhuis – first in 110M hurdles (16.52), third in 300M hurdles (43.63, personal record), first in triple jump (41 ft. 6 in., personal record); Will Simonds – eighth in 110M hurdles (22.25 seconds); Tyson Eddy – fourth in 300M hurdles (44.37 seconds, season record); Jeff Boschee – fifth in 300M hurdles (44.39 seconds, personal record), first in high jump (6 ft. 6 in., season record), fourth in long jump (20 ft. 0.75 in., personal record); Payton Uecker – fourth in javelin (125 ft., personal record); Liz Boschee – first in 100M hurdles (16.27 seconds, season record), first in 300M hurdles (50.42 seconds), second in high jump (4 ft. 7 in.), first in javelin (118 ft. 10 in., personal record); Aubrey Senska – sixth in high jump (4 ft. 1 in.).

Relay teams who placed eighth or better at the Buck Timmins Memorial Meet include: the boys’ 4x100M team, Clay Moody, Eli White, Uecker, and Caleb Kneen, with seventh (52.57 seconds); the boys’ 4x200M team, Tyson Eddy, Tyler Brueske, Grant Edwards, and Hitchcock, with fifth (1:40.58, personal record); the boys’ 4x400M team, Brueske, Teagen Eggleston, Hitchcock and White, in eighth (4:04.61, personal record); the boys’ 1,600 medley team, Eddy, Slykhuis, G. Edwards, and Boschee, in fourth (3:58.44, personal record); the girls’ 4x100M team, Ramsey Fouberg, Kaidence Fridley, Brooklyn Larson, Jayda Hohn, with eighth (58.53 seconds, personal record), the girls’ 4×200 relay team, Fridley, B. Larson, Sawyer Larson, and Hohn, in sixth (2:02.45, personal record); the girls’ 4x800M team, Jaycee Baruth, Macey Beigh, Addy Baruth and Kali Hofer, with fourth (11:51.26, personal record); and the girls’ medley relay, Fridley, Hohn, Beigh, and J. Baruth, with sixth (5:12.04, personal record).

The regular track and field season finished in Alexandria at the Hanson Track Meet on Monday, May 13. Qualifying members of the SCW team will travel to Sioux Falls for the State Track Meet, May 23-25.

