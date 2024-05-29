By: admin

Jeffery Boschee finished his high-school track career like a champ, literally. He came home with the championship medal in high jump for the third straight year. This year he leaped over the bar at six feet, six inches to earn first place at the State A Track Meet in Sioux Falls over the weekend.

His sister, Liz Boschee, earned her first state title in the javelin throw. This was a brand-new event for her this year, and she not only won first place at the State A Meet, but she also set a new State Meet record with a throw measured at 126 feet and two inches. That throw also ranks her eighth overall in the girls’ javelin throw in the state. And, folks, she’s only a sophomore in high school this year. In addition, she also tied for sixth place in the girls’ State A high jump event.

SCW’s Cody Slykhuis also competed at the State A Track Meet over the weekend. He finished in fifth place in triple jump, earning his place on the winner’s podium, too, and putting a positive cap on his final year of high school track, as well.

Jeff Boschee will be continuing his track career at Northern State University in Aberdeen next year, and Slykhuis will be working as a part of the basketball program at Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell. Liz Boschee will be back for more as a Blackhawk in the fall. With such a great finish to this school year, it will be exciting to see where all three go from here.

