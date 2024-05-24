By: admin

Published May 24, 2024, in Area News, Headline News, Woonsocket

The Woonsocket Community Club had their annual city-wide cleanup last Thursday, May 16. Many volunteers worked together to take care of abandoned lots along with dispensing of debris collected by homeowners who cleaned up their own yards but needed help getting things hauled to the city dump ground.

According to Community Club President Gay Swenson, “We hauled a lot of trees, and individuals were hauling all day on their own, too. It was nice to see people mowing up the areas where we took piles from after the city cleanup. It was a good day, and the city looks good afterward. A couple of us worked with the city on Friday, finishing up the big piles that were too big for small groups to load. It is good for the Community Club to work together on this with the city crew each year.”

The City of Woonsocket would like to remind everyone that they have established the month of May as “Free Dump Month” at the city dump ground to help anyone who would like to get their spring cleaning and yard work done in anticipation of the nice weather we will hopefully experience in the coming months.

