By: admin

Published May 24, 2024, in Headline News, School

On Tuesday, May 14, the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket FFA held their annual meeting and banquet. Awards and honors were given out to recognize the successful year.

Greenhand awards were given to Layton Zoss, Shiloh Senska, Alex Anderson, Brinley Fuller, Hudson Fouberg, Danielle Brooks, Waverley Hagman, Carter Edwards, Megan Kogel, Cole Wilson, Miley Adams, and Ian Octavo. The Star Greenhand Award recipient was Danielle Brooks. FFA degrees were bestowed on Aubrey Moody, Eli White, Kenzie Baruth, Kali Hofer, Addy Baruth, Teagen Moody, Tori Hoffman, Cami Edwards and Parker Ettswold. Seniors in attendance were Aubrey Senska, Jaycee Baruth, Kara Wormstadt and Keaton Fridley, who were thanked for their leadership and given a token of appreciation. The final accolade of the evening was the Outstanding Member Award, given to Bryce Larson. Congratulations to all the SCW FFA students on their accomplishments this year.

…See pictures in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!