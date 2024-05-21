Town and Country Fire District has busy week

Published May 21, 2024

On Monday, May 13, Woonsocket’s Town and County Fire District was called to a hay fire at the Todd and Kari Olinger farm southwest of Woonsocket. Five trucks and 16 firefighters spent about four hours putting out the blaze. 

Just one day later, on Tuesday, May 14, they were called to a vehicle fire in the DakPak parking lot on the east edge of Woonsocket. It took three trucks approximately 45 minutes to put out that fire.

Then, on Saturday, May 18, 10 Woonsocket firefighters and three members of the Sanborn County Ambulance crew went through some training at an older home in the northwest corner of Woonsocket scheduled for a controlled burn in less windy conditions. 

With the summer months comes more opportunity for fire hazards in South Dakota. All local volunteer fire departments in Sanborn County ask that everyone keep a close eye on control burns along with machinery, bonfires, fireworks and all the other things that come along with summer in the state. Their hope is for everyone to have a safe and happy summer season; however, if the need arises, do not hesitate to call for help by dialing 911 for the nearest fire department and ambulance crew to come and help with eveything they can. 

