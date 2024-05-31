Ethan Schmiedt earns a ticket to the State B Golf Tournament

By:
Published May 31, 2024, in Headline News, Sports

The Region 4B Golf Tournament took place in Mitchell on Tuesday, May 21. The SCW Blackhawks had four boys and four girls compete for a chance at participating in the State Golf Meet next week. Those who finished in the top 17 would advance, and Ethan Schmiedt, a junior at Woonsocket High School, was the only Blackhawk to meet the mark, earning fifth place with a score of 83. 

The three other boys who competed for the Blackhawks were Sam Baruth, Bryce Larson and Shiloh Senska. The four SCW girls who participated were Summer Beekman, who had the best finish for the ladies, earning 19th place with a score of 117, Tatiana Roberts, Whitney Hagman and Jalyn Grassel.

The State B Golf Tournament will take place in Brookings on Monday and Tuesday, June 3-4. 

…See a picture in this week’s issue of the Sanborn Weekly Journal!

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    June 2024
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    May 26, 2024 May 27, 2024 May 28, 2024 May 29, 2024 May 30, 2024 May 31, 2024 June 1, 2024
    June 2, 2024 June 3, 2024 June 4, 2024 June 5, 2024 June 6, 2024 June 7, 2024 June 8, 2024
    June 9, 2024 June 10, 2024 June 11, 2024 June 12, 2024 June 13, 2024 June 14, 2024 June 15, 2024
    June 16, 2024 June 17, 2024 June 18, 2024 June 19, 2024 June 20, 2024 June 21, 2024 June 22, 2024
    June 23, 2024 June 24, 2024 June 25, 2024 June 26, 2024 June 27, 2024 June 28, 2024 June 29, 2024
    June 30, 2024 July 1, 2024 July 2, 2024 July 3, 2024 July 4, 2024 July 5, 2024 July 6, 2024

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 