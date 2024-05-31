By: admin

Published May 31, 2024

The Region 4B Golf Tournament took place in Mitchell on Tuesday, May 21. The SCW Blackhawks had four boys and four girls compete for a chance at participating in the State Golf Meet next week. Those who finished in the top 17 would advance, and Ethan Schmiedt, a junior at Woonsocket High School, was the only Blackhawk to meet the mark, earning fifth place with a score of 83.

The three other boys who competed for the Blackhawks were Sam Baruth, Bryce Larson and Shiloh Senska. The four SCW girls who participated were Summer Beekman, who had the best finish for the ladies, earning 19th place with a score of 117, Tatiana Roberts, Whitney Hagman and Jalyn Grassel.

The State B Golf Tournament will take place in Brookings on Monday and Tuesday, June 3-4.

