Published May 17, 2024, in Obituaries

Joyce Ann Tlustos, 90, of Sioux Falls, formerly of Forestburg, died at her home on Monday, May 6, 2024.

Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, May 17, at Bittner Funeral Chapel, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Artesian. Services will be led by Pastor Elizabeth Larsen Lewis.

Joyce Ann Matthews was born July 23, 1933, to Herbert “Curly” and Margaret Matthews who farmed a few miles east and north of Forestburg. She was the oldest of three girls.

She attended Forestburg Schools for all 12 years, graduating high school in 1951. She then attended Nettleton Business College, graduating in 1953. She was employed for a time as a secretary for the management team at Fenn’s Ice Cream, Candy, and Dairy in Sioux Falls. In the 1970s and early 1980s, she was the secretary for Hiawatha Valley United Methodist churches in Plainview, Kellogg, and Weaver, Minn. She volunteered in countless community volunteer activities in Garden City and Plainview, Minn., and after retirement, she volunteered in Admissions at Sioux Valley/Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls for 22 years.

Joyce and Harlan Tlustos grew up about a mile from each other in rural Forestburg. They went to school together and began dating in high school. Harlan entered the US Army. After training, he was scheduled to be deployed to Austria in late Spring of 1952. Before he left, Joyce flew by herself from Sioux Falls to Alexandria, Va. There, she was befriended by a women’s group at an Alexandria church, and in April, she and Harlan were married by the minister at that church, with one of the church women and an Army buddy in attendance. Ever the adventurers, Joyce and Harlan traveled the US and Europe. They were members of the Thunderbolts and Retreads Motorcycle clubs. They were also charter members of the Elba Snowbirds Snowmobile Club.

Joyce was always learning new things and participating in new activities. She made an endless number of different artistic creations, which won her over 70 purple ribbons, she was sought out and featured on a variety of TV and newspaper stories and she had works displayed at Sanford Hospital and the Lodge at Prairie Creek. She gardened every year.

Joyce never judged anyone, accepted people as they were, approached all with warmth, generosity, kindness, humor, and patience, was a mentor to many and was a friend to everyone she met.

She is survived by her sons, Mike (Sam, Haley, Al, Bren Peterson), Joe (Joan and Linda), and Bruce (Kim, Tomas, Dan, Melanie, Kyle, Heather, Marissa, Alena and Mackenzie); one niece; and sister, Margy Lindemann.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Harlan; parents, Curly and Margaret; sister, Shirley (Robert) Cope; daughter-in-law, Jean; brother-in-law, Harvey Lindemann; and niece, Susan Iverson.

Memorials will go to feed the hungry through Feeding South Dakota.