Published July 12, 2024, in Obituaries

Lloyd Bauder, 82, of Mitchell, passed away Monday, July 1, 2024, at his home in Mitchell.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 11, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mitchell. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell. Visitation was held Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, with a 6:30 p.m. prayer service. Arrangements were by Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Lloyd Edwin Bauder was born on Feb. 1, 1942, to Edwin and Gertrude (Reichenberg) Bauder in Scotland. He graduated from Scotland High School in 1960. After high school, Lloyd managed a local lumber yard in Danbury, Iowa, for several years, then took up law enforcement in 1967, working as a police officer in Mitchell, before retiring in 1992 after 25 years of service.

Lloyd was united in marriage to Shirley M. McCord on Oct. 26, 1969, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Woonsocket. He enjoyed camping, hunting, and fishing with friends and family.

Lloyd is survived by his three children, Deb (Chris) Subotnik of Kirkland, Wash.; Jim (Barb) Bauder of Mitchell; and Dawn (Andy) Rausch of Minneapolis, Minn.; seven grandchildren; brother, Wilbur (Mary) Bauder of Scotland; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and brother, Ralph Bauder.