Abbie Younie

Wessington Springs

By:
Published July 12, 2024, in Obituaries

Abbie Younie, 88, of Wessington Springs, died July 6, 2024, at Weskota Manor. 

Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Thursday, July 11, at the Wessington Springs Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery. Visitation was held 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, also at the church, with a prayer service that began at 7 p.m.

Abbie Lou Thompson was born on April 15, 1936, at Wessington Springs, the youngest child of six, to Lewis and Zida Thompson.

Abbie attended country elementary school. Abbie graduated from Wessington Springs High School in the class of 1954 and attended the Wessington Springs Seminary earning her teaching certificate. She taught country school at N.W. Harmony and Templeton School.

Abbie married Denny Younie on Aug. 12, 1956. While in the Army, they lived in Fountain, Colo., and in Nuremberg, Germany. To this union three children were born.

Denny and Abbie lived in rural Harmony and Marlar Townships after returning from Germany and then moved their family and house to Wessington Springs, where they operated the W.S. Livestock Auction. She worked for the Jerauld County Treasurer’s Office and then became Deputy Auditor. She also worked as the Sheriff’s secretary and Office Manager for the Highway Department. She retired in 2011 after working for the county for over 36 years.

Abbie attended Harmony Friends Church, where she served as church pianist for many years and was presently attending the Methodist Church in Wessington Springs.

Abbie was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and a member of the O.E.S. Vesper Chapter #81 where she held many offices, including Worthy Matron. In 2014, she was Grand Martha for the State of South Dakota. She was a volunteer for the Senior Center and a member of P.E.O.

Abbie is survived by her children, Danny of Wessington Springs, Janet (Curt) Steichen of Eden Prairie, Minn., and Cindy (Chad) O’Donnell of Sioux Falls; sister, Alma Mohling of Wessington Springs; friends of family, Deb and Jay Ball; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Abbie was preceded in death by her husband, Denny; her parents; brothers, Lauren and Thomas; and sisters, Betty and Ila.

