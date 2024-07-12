By: admin

Published July 12, 2024, in Obituaries

Boyden LaValle Frericks, 79, of Redfield, passed away on July 4, 2024, at the Eastern Star Home in Redfield.

His services will take place on Thursday, July 11, at the Redfield Methodist Church in Redfield. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., with his funeral service at 2 p.m. Pastor Melissa Rowenhorst will officiate. Inurnment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Redfield, followed by lunch and fellowship in the church hall. Boyden’s funeral service will be live-streamed on the funeral home’s website below his obituary. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hyke Funeral Home of Redfield (www.hykefuneralhome.com). In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials directed to the Redfield Methodist Church (1326 W 1st Street / Redfield, SD / 57469) in Boyden’s memory.

Boyden was born in the old Redfield Hospital on Sept. 23, 1944, to Glendon and Mildred (Gilbert) Frericks. He joined a brother, Delbert, at a farm home north of Frankfort. He attended grade school at Frankfort Public School and graduated from Redfield High School in 1962. In January 1967, he graduated from SDSU with a degree in animal science. Boyden loved farming, hunting, 4-H, especially livestock judging, and fishing.

Boyden married Florence McCracken at Forestburg Lutheran Church on June 12, 1966. The couple moved to a Forestburg farm in 1967. Boyden was an Assistant Beadle County Agent until he was injured in a car accident on July 1, 1969. In 1970, Boyden and Florence, along with daughters Rosemary and Barb, relocated to Redfield, joining his dad and brother in a crop and livestock farming operation. In 1974, his son, Edward, was born, and in 1977, the family moved to a farm north of Frankfort. In 2010, Boyden retired from farming and moved to Redfield.

Boyden is survived by his wife of 58 years, Florence; daughters, Rosemary (Greg) Dorman of Oakley, Calif., and Barbara (Dave) Hillger of Thorntown, Ind.; son, Ed (Cathy) Frericks of Frankfort; nine grandchildren; his brother, Delbert (Noni) Frericks; brother-in-law, Phil (Judy) McCracken; sisters-in-law, Kathy McCracken and Lois McCracken; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother; and two brothers-in-law, John McCracken and Bob McCracken.