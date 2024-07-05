By: admin

Denton Chance, 72, of Letcher, passed away at his home on Sunday, June 23, 2024.

Funeral services were Friday, June 28, at Will Funeral Chapel. Visitation was Thursday, June 27, at Will Funeral Chapel. Burial was in Butler Cemetery in Letcher.

Denton was born on Dec. 2, 1951, to William and Ida Mae (Fair) Chance in Sioux Falls. He grew up on the family farm with his five siblings, attended school in Carthage and pursued diesel mechanics at Mitchell VoTech.

Denton married Cindy (Eining) Chance in 1972, and to this union, his daughters, Jenny and Josey, were born. He had a dairy farm, owned and operated Sanborn County Implement, and provided custom combining and farm work for local farmers in the area. He spent countless hours fixing, refurbishing and fabricating farm equipment in “The Shop.”

Denton married Jennifer (Ehlers) Chance in 2006, and they resided in Letcher and enjoyed snow birding in Gold Canyon, Ariz. during the winter months. He went on many fishing and camping trips with family and loved to drive his side by side in the desert. Denton was a friend to everyone that he crossed paths with, and meeting new people and visiting with friends was a favorite pastime. Denton was a member of Letcher Community Church and enjoyed attending his children’s and grandchildren’s sports and activities.

Denton is survived by his wife, Jennifer (Ehlers) Chance of Letcher; daughters, Jenny (JD) Easton of Letcher and Josey Jenkins of Cheyenne, Wyo.; five grandchildren; stepson, Tyler (Mel) Ehlers of Aberdeen, Md.; stepdaughter, Lynda (Ehlers) Stephenson of Mitchell; three step-grandchildren; his sisters, Carla Reed of Moses Lake, Wash., Lois Moe of Carthage, and Brenda (Jeff) Newman of Pittsburgh, Calif.; brothers, Dennis Chance (Denton’s twin) of Lake Preston, and Gary (Peg) Chance of Oakdale, Neb.; and nieces and nephews.

Denton is preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Ida Mae.