Frances Peterson

Mitchell

By:
Published July 5, 2024, in Obituaries

Frances Peterson, 101, of Mitchell, passed away at her residence on Saturday, March 9, 2024. 

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, at Will Funeral Chapel with a prayer service and time of sharing at 12 p.m.

Frances Elaine Van Slyke was born in Detroit, Mich., on Oct. 4, 1922, to Frederich Cleveland and Margaret Elizabeth (Frazier) Van Slyke. She graduated from Farmington High School in Michigan. Frances met Ross Peterson in Michigan; they married on May 8, 1943 in Detroit. They farmed in Michigan and had three boys while living there. They moved to South Dakota in 1953 and lived and farmed in Letcher. Their daughter was born in 1958.

Frances went to work at White Drug in 1966 and worked until she was 72. She retired and enjoyed her family, friends, and traveling. She moved to Wesley Acres in 2017, where she enjoyed playing cards and sharing with friends.

Frances is survived by her children, Curtis (Jan) Peterson, Dustin (Glenda) Peterson, Gary Peterson and Noreen (Roland) Young, and 25 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Noreen; brothers, Wirt and Fredrich; and many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces.

