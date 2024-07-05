HELEN GOERGEN

Inwood, Iowa

By:
Published July 5, 2024, in Obituaries

Helen Goergen, 71, of Inwood, Iowa, passed away Monday, June 24, 2024, at Fellowship Village of Inwood after a short battle with cancer. 

A graveside inurnment service will be held at Richland Cemetery of Inwood at a later date. Porter Funeral Home of Inwood is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be left for the family at www.porterfuneralhomes.com.

Helen Theresa Goergen was born in Mitchell, S.D., on Oct. 9, 1952, to Aloysius and Joan (Hastreiter) Goergen. She grew up in Woonsocket and graduated from Woonsocket High School.

Helen attended Mitchell Area VoTech, graduating with an LPN degree in 1974. She spent her life caring for others in Olathe, Kan., Sioux Falls, Mitchell, Woonsocket, and Wessington Springs, and Inwood, Iowa. Most of these were in nursing homes.

She enjoyed reading, sewing, growing flowers, and spending time with her cherished “pups,” Cash, Sadie, and especially Bunny, her little shih tzu.

Helen is survived by her sister, Nancy Goergen of Canton, and brother, Bill Goergen of Woonsocket.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother. 

