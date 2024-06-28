By: admin

Published June 28, 2024, in Obituaries

Claretta M. Cunningham, 84, of Mitchell, died Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at her home under hospice care.

Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26, at Holy Family Catholic Church with a rosary at 10 a.m. at the church. Burial was at Graceland Cemetery. Visitation was Tuesday, June 25, at Will Funeral Chapel with a prayer service.

Claretta was born Nov. 25, 1939, in Howard, to Kenneth and Vivan (Hicks) Hansen. She married Daniel Cunningham on Jan. 8, 1958, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mitchell. They made their home on the family farm, where they farmed together with her in-laws for 43 years. Early in their marriage, she also worked in Mitchell as a bookkeeper for Randall Foods. After raising their three children, Claretta started college at Dakota Wesleyan. She continued her education at the University of South Dakota and Mount Marty College. Claretta achieved, with honors, two bachelor’s and two master’s degrees. She pursued a successful career as a Licensed Addiction Counselor. After the untimely death of her husband, Claretta found her true passion of turning the family farm into a healing retreat. She became certified as a Healing Touch Practitioner.

Claretta is survived by her sons, Daniel “Skip” (Cheryl) Cunningham of McCook, Neb., and Doug (Ila) Cunningham of Mitchell; daughter, Dawn “Missy” (Scott) Barber of Chester; 10 grandchildren, including Maegan (John) Fenske of Woonsocket; 22 great-grandchildren; stepmother, Barb (Kasten) Hansen of Chester; brothers, Kenneth (Earline) Hansen of Ferndale, Wash., William (Lori) Hansen of Colman, Anthony (Debi) Hansen of Anchorage, Alaska, Kim (Lisa) Hansen of Chester, Skeet (Angie) Hansen of Wentworth, John (Marlena) Hansen of Madison; sisters; Viola (William) Anderson of Chester, Betty (Rick) Rook of Madison, Linnette Oolman of Sioux Falls, Rhonda Wellman of Watertown; sisters-in-law, Louise Hansen of Zula, Mont., and Georgia North of Mitchell; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; in-laws, Albert (Bethel) and Gladys Cunningham; brothers, Robert (Bud) Hansen, Jerry Hansen, and James Hansen; sisters, Bonnie Hill and Jeannie Edwards; brothers-in-law, William North, Anthony Peta and Arthur Jennings; and sisters-in-law, Donna Hansen, Vera Peta, Grace Jennings and Joyce Cunningham.