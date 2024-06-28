By: admin

Published June 28, 2024, in Obituaries

Patricia “Pat” Roti, 93, passed away on June 21, 2024, at Countryside Living in Mitchell.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, June 27, at Spirit of Faith Church in Woonsocket. Burial will follow at Eventide Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services on Thursday. Memorials may be directed to Spirit of Faith Church in Woonsocket. Arrangements are with Basham Funeral Service.

Pat was born Nov. 18, 1930, to Harold and Ann Moses. She spent her early elementary days in Forestburg and later on moved to Woonsocket, where she graduated from high school. She continued on to Methodist Nurses School, where she graduated in 1951, working at various locations until her children were born. She met Darwin Roti, and they were married on April 12, 1953. To this union, two children were born. She raised her family in Woonsocket, where she was a member of the infamous “supper club,” a group of dedicated ladies who met once a month for supper at one of their houses.

When Darwin retired, he and Pat spent their winters in Arizona and the rest of their time in Woonsocket. They built a duplex in Mitchell with Darwin’s sister and her husband. Pat was an avid golfer, and she would often beat Darwin while he was giving her lessons.

Pat’s family was of great importance to her, and she enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and attending all their many activities.

Pat is survived by her children, Tim Roti and Chris (Brad) Selland, three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three nieces; and one nephew.

She was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws; husband, Darwin; brother, Ronnie; nephew, Jay Roti; and great-niece, Meghan Schardin.