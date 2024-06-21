By: admin

Published June 21, 2024

Elizabeth “Betty” Theresa Higgins, 94, of Wessington Springs passed away Friday, June 14, 2024, at the Weskota Manor Avera Nursing Home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 21, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wessington Springs. Visitation will be on Thursday, June 20, from 5-7 p.m. at the church with a prayer service at 7 p.m. with a Rosary service to follow. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Betty was one of five children born to Valentine Link and Mary Sprowl. She was born on June 11, 1930, in Aberdeen. Shortly after her birth, she and her family moved to Huron.

After graduating from Huron High School, Betty began working as a waitress at Spargos Drive Inn. Shortly after she started at the drive inn, a customer named Jerry began daily visits. Their relationship flourished, and on June 9, 1948, Betty Link and Jerry Higgins were united in marriage, lasting 73 years until his passing.

Betty and Jerry started their life together in Huron. After a few years, they moved their young family to Wessington Springs, where Jerry and his older brother, Ray, opened a grocery store in June 1953. That first grocery store was the start of a 50-year presence for Betty and Jerry on Main Street, Wessington Springs, encompassing a furniture and carpet store that eventually also added hardware, then transitioned back to a grocery store, and ended with the Variety Store.

In June 2003, Betty and Jerry retired after 50 years of working together. Over those 50 years, as the children grew and entered school, Betty transitioned from homemaker to working in their businesses. In addition to handling the bookkeeping, she enjoyed cleaning, organizing and creating attractive displays.

After retirement, Betty volunteered at the Springs Area Community Club (SACC) Consignment Store. Betty was also a lifetime member of the St. Joseph Altar Society.

She enjoyed time spent with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Betty is survived by her six children, Jerry (Maggie) Higgins, Terri (Mike) Mebius, Jean (Randy) Shultz, all of Wessington Springs, Tim (Lotus) Higgins of Arlington, Steve (Toni) Higgins of Rapid City, and Patti (Ed) Fiegen of Madison; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces, including Diane Larson and Jan Stange, both of Woonsocket; and nephews.

Betty was preceded in death by her mother and father; all of her siblings and their spouses; her husband, Jerry; her daughter, Kathleen; and one daughter-in-law, Tammy Higgins.

In lieu of flowers, the family will use memorial funds toward local foundations in Wessington Springs.