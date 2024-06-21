Patricia Barnette

Huron

By:
Published June 21, 2024, in Obituaries

Patricia Karen Barnette, 83, of Huron, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2024, at Avantara Norton in Sioux Falls. 

Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, June 20, at Holy Trinity Catholic Parish in Huron, with burial to follow at St. Martin Cemetery in Huron. Visitation, with her family present, was from 5-7 p.m., on Wednesday, June 19, at Welter Funeral Home in Huron. A Rosary and Scripture Service began at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening at the funeral home. 

Patricia was born in Huron on March 5, 1941, the daughter of the late Allen Bauer and Caroline (Huber) Bauer.

Pat spent her younger years on the family farm near Forestburg, where she loved to care for and ride horses. She attended local country schools before attending and graduating from Forestburg High School in 1959. She moved to Huron after graduating, where she attended Huron College of Commerce and began working at Rushmore Finance. She met her future husband, Kenneth, in Huron, and they were married in 1963, raising their family on their farm south of Huron until 1987. She and Ken next moved to the Black Hills, where they lived for many years in Rapid City, Black Hawk, and Spearfish. She loved the outdoors, hiking, horseback trail riding and camping in the Hills. She and Kenneth also enjoyed their pets and walked their dogs at nearby parks. They later lived in Brandon before returning to Huron in 2023. Pat was active in the Catholic parishes she attended, and her faith was a key part of her life.

Patricia is survived by her three children, Anthony (Jackie) Barnette, Shelley (Dennis) McDowell, and Kerry (Jason) Schumacher; three grandchildren; and her sister, Virginia Peterson of Huron.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; her parents, Allen and Caroline; brothers, Donald and Merrill; sisters, Lorraine, Mary Charmaine, Shirley, and Jeannine; and her granddaughter, Jessica Barnette.

