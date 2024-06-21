By: admin

Published June 21, 2024, in Obituaries

Merrell Moore Fails, 81, of Mitchell, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2024, at Prairie View Healthcare Center in Woonsocket.

Funeral arrangements are pending under the direction of Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Merrell June Moore Fails was born June 28, 1942, to Stanley and Ivy (Fuller) Moore in Wroxham, England.

Merrell is survived by her children, Kenneth Harper of Killeen, Texas, Mark Harper of Killeen, Texas, and Yvette Nemec (Fails) of Mitchell; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and siblings, Patricia Adams, Anthea Dasti, Christopher Moore, Sandra Moore, and Raymond Moore.

She was preceded in death by her parents.