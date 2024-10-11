Kathleen Sadler

Wrenshall, Minn.

By:
Published October 11, 2024, in Obituaries

Kathleen “Kay” B. Sadler, 95, of Wrenshall, Minn., passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, at Vita Care Assisted Living in Duluth, Minn.

A visitation was held on Wednesday, Oct. 2, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis Catholic Church in Carlton, Minn. Interment service was at the St. Francis Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to Nelson Funeral Care of Cloquet, Minn. 

Kay was born Dec. 4, 1928, in Duluth, Minn., the daughter of Rudolph and Mary (Bennett) Gimpel. She graduated from Morgan Park High School in 1946. She went to work as a secretary for businesses and law offices in Duluth and Cloquet before becoming the secretary/office manager for the Carlton County Attorney’s Office until her retirement in 1987. 

Kay married Emil Sadler on Feb. 14, 1953, and they resided on their family farm for many years. 

Kay loved flower gardening, especially roses. She was meticulous at creating flower gardens and landscaping her yard, earning her the attention of numerous garden clubs and tours. She also spent time doing oil paintings of landscapes.

Kay is survived by her children, Jeff (Dawn) Sadler of Wrenshall, Minn., Brian (Mary) Sadler of Woonsocket, Kathy Hackensmith of Attleboro, Mass., and Laurie (Glenn) Anderson of Wrenshall, Minn.; 12 grandchildren, including Rachel (Reid) Lindgren of Woonsocket; 30 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Emil Sadler in 1999; and a sister, Marguerite “Peggy” Colosimo.

