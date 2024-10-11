By: admin

Published October 11, 2024, in Obituaries

Gloria Vetter, 68, of Mitchell, died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, at her residence.

Mass of Christian Burial was held Monday, Oct. 7, at St. Wilfrid Catholic Church in Woonsocket. Burial followed at St. Wilfrid Catholic Cemetery. Visitation was Sunday, also at the church.

Gloria Rae Schabot was born on July 23, 1956, in Mitchell, to Earl and Velma (Krog) Schabot. She joined her older brother, Randy, and would soon be joined by brother, Ronnie, and sisters, Esther and Patti. She grew up in Woonsocket and graduated from Woonsocket High School in 1974. She would then go on and graduate from Stewarts School of Hairstyling in 1976. She was united in marriage with Mark Anderson on Jan. 8, 1977. To this union, Jennifer and Jonathan were born. Gloria was a cosmetologist for more than 30 years, owning and operating her own salon.

On May 28, 1999, Gloria married John Vetter on the island in Woonsocket and was happy to welcome five more children to her life in Jessica, Jodi, Jayni, Joe, and Alex. She enjoyed living on the farm, working beside John, and watching her family grow.

Throughout her life, being there for others was a priority for Gloria. She enjoyed cooking, spending time with her family, taking care of her many beautiful flowerpots in the summer, and trips to the casino with Patti.

Gloria is survived by her children, Jennifer (Brett) Muecke of Slayton, Minn., Jon (Rachael) Anderson of Woonsocket, Jessica (Khan) Yalaman of Los Angeles, Calif., Jodi Vetter of Balaton, Minn., Joe (Kayla) Vetter of Woonsocket, Jayni (Jake) Burlingame of Bellingham, Wash., and Alex Vetter of Yankton; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandson; siblings, Randy (Mary) Schabot of Woonsocket, Ronnie (Julie) Schabot of Rozet, Wyo., Esther (Dave) Buck of Mitchell, and Patti (Carey) Tobin of Mitchell; sister-in-law, Margaret Christensen of Woonsocket; and aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John; parents, Earl and Velma Schabot; parents-in-law, Leo and Mary Jo Vetter; sister-in-law, Teddy Cecil, and brother-in-law, Hans Christensen.