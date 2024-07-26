David Hohn

Mitchell

By:
Published July 26, 2024, in Obituaries

David Hohn, 69, of Mitchell, passed away Friday, July 12, 2024, at Prairie View Healthcare Center in Woonsocket. 

Visitation was Wednesday, July 17, at Bittner Funeral Chapel with a prayer service. Burial was at Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell.

David Edward Hohn was born on Nov. 23, 1954, to Florian and Caroline (Weins) Hohn. Known to all as Dave, he was a passionate motorhead whose love for cars and racing defined much of his life. Dave was deeply involved in automotive repair and racing from a young age, often seen at Thundervalley Dragway racing his Vega. His exceptional skills as a welder enabled him to maintain a successful career in welding throughout much of his life. If he wasn’t at home tinkering on cars, you could find him in a hot rod shirt and jeans, enjoying a cigarette, and frequently stopping by M & H gas station to fill his red mug with an ice-cold fountain Coke.

Dave is survived by his children, Jamie (Cody) Faas of Letcher, Lee Hohn (Kerry Levey) of Midland, Texas, and Clarisa Hohn (Jordan Munterfering) of Mitchell, and six grandchildren.

Dave was preceded in death by his daughter, Melissa Hohn; grandsons, Stacey Hohn and Kyle Hohn; parents, Florian and Caroline Hohn; and siblings, DeWayne Hohn, Larry Hohn, and Diana Hohn.

Post comment

 

Comments are closed.

  • Weather

    Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Upcoming Events

    July 2024
    Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday
    June 30, 2024 July 1, 2024 July 2, 2024 July 3, 2024 July 4, 2024 July 5, 2024 July 6, 2024
    July 7, 2024 July 8, 2024 July 9, 2024 July 10, 2024 July 11, 2024 July 12, 2024 July 13, 2024
    July 14, 2024 July 15, 2024 July 16, 2024 July 17, 2024 July 18, 2024 July 19, 2024 July 20, 2024
    July 21, 2024 July 22, 2024 July 23, 2024 July 24, 2024 July 25, 2024 July 26, 2024 July 27, 2024
    July 28, 2024 July 29, 2024 July 30, 2024 July 31, 2024 August 1, 2024 August 2, 2024 August 3, 2024

  • Recent Posts

  • Contact Us

    Ph/Fax: 605.796.4221
    Email: swj4221@icloud.com

    PO BOX 218
    Woonsocket, SD 57385

  • Archives

 