Published July 26, 2024, in Obituaries

David Hohn, 69, of Mitchell, passed away Friday, July 12, 2024, at Prairie View Healthcare Center in Woonsocket.

Visitation was Wednesday, July 17, at Bittner Funeral Chapel with a prayer service. Burial was at Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell.

David Edward Hohn was born on Nov. 23, 1954, to Florian and Caroline (Weins) Hohn. Known to all as Dave, he was a passionate motorhead whose love for cars and racing defined much of his life. Dave was deeply involved in automotive repair and racing from a young age, often seen at Thundervalley Dragway racing his Vega. His exceptional skills as a welder enabled him to maintain a successful career in welding throughout much of his life. If he wasn’t at home tinkering on cars, you could find him in a hot rod shirt and jeans, enjoying a cigarette, and frequently stopping by M & H gas station to fill his red mug with an ice-cold fountain Coke.

Dave is survived by his children, Jamie (Cody) Faas of Letcher, Lee Hohn (Kerry Levey) of Midland, Texas, and Clarisa Hohn (Jordan Munterfering) of Mitchell, and six grandchildren.

Dave was preceded in death by his daughter, Melissa Hohn; grandsons, Stacey Hohn and Kyle Hohn; parents, Florian and Caroline Hohn; and siblings, DeWayne Hohn, Larry Hohn, and Diana Hohn.